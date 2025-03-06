Passport Technology Launches CasinoEdge Pricing for Casino Cash Services

Passport's CasinoEdge Cash Services Program promotes customer collaboration, tiered feature customization and delivers low-cost predictability.

Passport Technology "Passport", the leader in Payments, Automation and Loyalty for brick-and-mortar casinos, provides another industry first in offering CasinoEdge pricing for Casino Cash Services. CasinoEdge extends a fixed monthly fee for all cash services regardless of transaction type, transaction size, transaction origin or volume of transactions.

Reliable, dynamic and robust cash services are the life blood to brick-and-mortar casinos. Passport is the product, service and support leader with customer advocacy driving our mission through disruptive innovation and mindset. Buy rates, discount rates and transaction fees have been the norm for decades in the payment industry with merchant service providers, casino cash service providers, value added resellers and industry associations. Passport continues to provide these options as we proudly raise our hand and present the industry with a more customer centric and transparent option.

"Passport is the only cash services provider owning and controlling 100% of the payment eco-system with a feature set and innovation pipeline which stands alone" states Alyssa Beaver, SVP Sales & Marketing, Passport. "As the vanguard in the industry and similar to our pricing methodology for Automation and Loyalty, we now offer our customers stability, predictability and clarity with the CasinoEdge Cash Services Program".

Cash services includes ATM, Point of Sale Debit, Credit Card Cash Advance, Check Cashing, Ticket Purchase, ACH and TITO transactions. Cash service providers historically offer casino customers a myriad of transaction fees, basis point fees and buy rate structures which determine the customer's monthly revenue or commission. Costs included in the reconciliation include payment card interchange and assessments, transaction processing, transaction settlement, chargebacks, communication, security, insurance, equipment, service, support and third-party fees.

Passport's CasinoEdge Cash Services Program promotes customer collaboration, tiered feature customization and delivers low-cost predictability. "The popularity of our Automation and Loyalty "Platform-as-a-Service" model continues to resonate with the market and our customers deserve this level of transparency for cash services" states Chad Boynak, Passport's CFO & COO. "As a former CFO of a major casino resort, I absolutely believe the CasinoEdge program provides operators, big and small, improved insight, control and profitability".

Passport's CasinoEdge is available in three tiers, Preferred, Enhanced and Premium. To learn more about CasinoEdge®, Passport's Automation and or Loyalty solutions, please visit passporttechnology.com.

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, accountability, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $50 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

