DJ Petrofac Limited: RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING 06-March-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 March 2025 RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING As part of the ongoing proceedings for Petrofac's planned financial restructuring, the Group has appointed specialist, Jon Yorke, to act as an independent representative of retail investors. As disclosed in the Group's announcement on 23 December 2024, the restructuring plan includes the settlement and compromise of claims of existing and former shareholders seeking damages under s90A of FSMA 2000. Mr Yorke, a restructuring expert, has been appointed to engage with retail investors who held shares between 7 October 2005 and 5 October 2021 on these claims, and the terms of the restructuring plan. All terms and details of the Convening Hearing taking place at the High Court in London on 20 March 2025, are available to shareholders at https:// deals.is.kroll.com/petrofac. Any shareholder who thinks they may have a claim that is affected by the restructuring plan, is encouraged to contact Mr Yorke, without charge, by emailing ia@pl-plan.co.uk. Doing so will not affect your legal rights. ENDS For further information contact: Petrofac Limited +44 (0) 207 811 4900 Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications Sophie.reid@petrofac.com Teneo (for Petrofac) +44 (0) 207 353 4200 petrofac@teneo.com NOTES TO EDITORS Petrofac Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies. Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 378251 EQS News ID: 2096800 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 06, 2025 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT)