Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
Indizes
Kurs
Aktien
Kurs
Fonds
Kurs
Devisen
Kurs
Rohstoffe
Kurs
Themen
Kurs
WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
04.03.25
17:36 Uhr
0,077 Euro
-0,001
-0,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0750,09119:29
0,0810,08219:29
Dow Jones News
06.03.2025 17:57 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING

Finanznachrichten News

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING 
06-March-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 March 2025 
 
 
RETAIL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT DURING THE 
FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING 
 
 
As part of the ongoing proceedings for Petrofac's planned financial restructuring, the Group has appointed specialist, 
Jon Yorke, to act as an independent representative of retail investors. 
 
As disclosed in the Group's announcement on 23 December 2024, the restructuring plan includes the settlement and 
compromise of claims of existing and former shareholders seeking damages under s90A of FSMA 2000. 
 
Mr Yorke, a restructuring expert, has been appointed to engage with retail investors who held shares between 7 October 
2005 and 5 October 2021 on these claims, and the terms of the restructuring plan. All terms and details of the 
Convening Hearing taking place at the High Court in London on 20 March 2025, are available to shareholders at https:// 
deals.is.kroll.com/petrofac. 
 
Any shareholder who thinks they may have a claim that is affected by the restructuring plan, is encouraged to contact 
Mr Yorke, without charge, by emailing ia@pl-plan.co.uk. Doing so will not affect your legal rights. 
 
ENDS 
 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac Limited 
+44 (0) 207 811 4900 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac) 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  378251 
EQS News ID:  2096800 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096800&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.