ASM International NV: ASM International N.V. publishes Annual Report 2024

Donnerstag, 06.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
06.03.25
19:03 Uhr
454,90 Euro
-28,50
-5,90 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
454,30455,5019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2025 17:58 Uhr
114 Leser
ASM International N.V. publishes Annual Report 2024

Almere, The Netherlands
March 6, 2025, 5.45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V..
ASM publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.
ASM will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 12, 2025. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available in due time.

About ASM International
ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.


This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment

  • 20250306 - ASM publishes Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/79dfaac7-d11e-40e2-83d7-0ef44a2aa866)

