Variphy, Inc: Variphy Introduces CUBE CDR Reporting and Analytics in Variphy Cloud for Greater Granularity

Variphy, a leader in Unified Communications (UC) reporting and analytics, has announced the launch of CUBE CDR analytics in Variphy Cloud, bringing advanced call data reporting, traffic analysis, and enhanced data visualization to cloud environments.

For organizations using Cisco Unified Border Element (CUBE), the ability to analyze and gain insights into voice and calling usage is critical for optimizing enterprise communications. Until now, businesses relied on on-premises solutions like Variphy's CUBE CDR reporting and analytics to manage their CUBE router traffic. Now, organizations can leverage the same powerful analytics capabilities in a flexible, scalable Variphy Cloud environment, alongside other platforms like Cisco Unified Communications Manager (CUCM), Microsoft Teams, Webex Calling, and Zoom Phone.

"Organizations using Cisco CUBE routers have long relied on Variphy for in-depth call analytics," said Layne Hoo, CEO of Variphy. "With this launch, we're ensuring that our customers can maintain full visibility and control over their call traffic across multiple platforms, whether with Variphy on-prem or in the cloud, helping them stay ahead of rapidly evolving industry trends."

With Variphy, IT teams can analyze CUBE CDRs before calls are distributed across departments. This enables voice engineers and IT leaders to gain deeper visibility into initial call stages, optimize call flows, and address potential bottlenecks. More detailed reporting also supports compliance, auditing, and troubleshooting, ensuring organizations maintain operational efficiency.

Optimized Call Routing and Traffic Analysis

With advanced traffic analytics and call routing optimization, IT teams can fine-tune call routing strategies, improve efficiency, and make data-driven staffing and capacity decisions. The Dial Peer usage reporting feature also provides visibility into how calls are distributed, helping organizations adjust resources to support scalability and growth.

Advanced Filtering and Trend Analysis

The solution's enhanced filtering and trend analysis make it easy to conduct targeted searches based on Calling Number (CLID), Dialed Number (DNIS), and Peer Address. IT teams can track call patterns over custom time periods, helping to detect seasonal trends and optimize planning.

Driving Efficiency With Cloud-Based CUBE Analytics

By enhancing data accessibility, scalability, and reporting precision, Variphy Cloud's CUBE CDR reporting and analytics helps businesses gain deeper visibility into their call traffic while reducing the complexity of data management.

