Svea Solar has entered into several land agreements with one of the world's largest private forest owners to develop eight new solar parks in Sweden with a total capacity around 500 MW. Swedish solar developer Svea Solar is planning to build eight new solar parks in Sweden with a total capacity of approximately 500 MW. The developer has entered into several land agreements with forest industry company Stora Enso, one of the world's largest private forest owners, to build the solar parks on the company's land across central Sweden and southern Norrland. A statement from Svea Solar says the location ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...