The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Deutsche Lufthansa AG 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, investments, and acquisitions.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG or the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa) is a multinational aviation company comprising two segments: passenger airlines and aviation services.

The passenger airlines segment encompasses several commercial airline brands, including Lufthansa Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, Discover Airlines, Edelweiss Air, Air Dolomiti, Lufthansa City Airlines, Lufthansa CityLine, and an equity investment in SunExpress, a joint venture with Turkish Airlines. The aviation services segment comprises several business divisions, including logistics, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), Lufthansa Systems, and Lufthansa Aviation Training.

The report provides information and insights into Lufthansa's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnerships, Investments Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Globaleur

zeroG

3SPIN Learning

TD Reply

Optifly

Vion AI

Google Cloud

Micro

BMW

Lilium

Meta

MSM.digital

Airbus

Exeon Analytics

Viasat

Nokia

Vodafone Germany

Navit

Navan

Hopper

Cargobase

cargo.one

