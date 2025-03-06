Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.: CHIPOTLE'S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED CHIPOTLE HONEY CHICKEN HAS ARRIVED IN THE UK

The company's newest menu innovation taps into the hot honey trend, bringing chipotle heat with a touch of sweet to any order

Chipotle Honey Chicken was Chipotle's best-selling limited-time offering in a market-wide test after it debuted in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif. in 2024

Starting today, fans in the U.K. will get early access to the new protein on the Chipotle app

All guests in the U.K. can try Chipotle Honey Chicken starting 7 March

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill UK, the fast-casual restaurant chain that serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads made with real ingredients, announced Chipotle Honey Chicken is coming to restaurants across Europe for a limited time. Guests in the U.K. can get exclusive early access to the brand's latest menu innovation today via the Chipotle app. Chipotle's latest culinary innovation is a bold new menu item that perfectly balances unique heat from chipotle peppers and a touch of sweet from pure, wildflower honey. Beginning 7 March, guests in the U.K. can order Chipotle Honey Chicken for all in-restaurant and digital orders.

Sweet Heat Sizzles Across The U.K.

Hot honey is the top trending flavour of the year. Google Trends shows that searches for 'hot honey' are at an all-time high in the U.K., with interest in the term steadily rising over the past year. Chipotle Honey Chicken surpassed stage-gate testing in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif., and has emerged as a fan favourite thanks to the balanced flavour made with real ingredients.

Chipotle Honey Chicken is made with fresh chicken hot off the grill, seasoned with savoury Mexican spices, in a marinade of seared, smoked chipotle peppers and a touch of pure honey, delivering a new, flavourful bite to any main meal.

"Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."

£0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate its latest menu innovation, Chipotle fans can enjoy free delivery via UberEats and Deliveroo with a minimum order of £10 from 10-16 March and 24-30 March.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. There are over 3,700 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2025 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.CO.UK.

