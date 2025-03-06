Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
06.03.25
15:29 Uhr
17,340 Euro
-0,320
-1,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,54018,48018:34
Dow Jones News
06.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
158 Leser
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: PulluP Entertainment PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher 
Rankings 
06-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, March 6, 2025, 5:45 pm 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING 
Takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings 
PARIS, FRANCE - March 6, 2025 - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group 
(FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is proud to have been ranked as the fifth best video game publisher worldwide for the year 2024 
by the renowned review aggregator Metacritic*. This ranking underscores the relevance of its editorial strategy. 
This Top 5, which includes Sony, Aksys Games, Capcom, and Sega, highlights Focus Entertainment Publishing's commitment, 
alongside its partners, to delivering a strong and consistent editorial vision as well as high-quality titles. 
Over the past year, the company has demonstrated a strong dedication to identifying and supporting talented creative 
teams, enabling them to develop the best possible versions of their most iconic projects. 
*The Metacritic website is the reference in aggregators of reviews and ratings of movies, TV series, music albums, and 
of course video games. At the beginning of each year, the site unveils a ranking of the top 50 video game publishers 
with the highest scores over the past year. Appearing in this ranking is synonymous with quality and reflects the 
creative talent of publishers and their developers to offer unique gaming experiences. 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player 
in the video game and entertainment industry. 
The Group operates through: 
Two Publishing Divisions: 
 . FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A 
  Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. 
 . DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets 
  of Rage 4. 
Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: 
 . DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( 
  Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). 
 
 . SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. 
Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com 
Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) 
 
Contacts 
Investors Relations            Press Relations 
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon 
Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00        Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
E-mail: IR@pullupent.com         E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Jean Benoît Roquette           Constance Baudry 
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49         Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 
E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com   E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP RANKING FEP META CRITIC_ENG 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2096750 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2096750 06-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.