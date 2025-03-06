PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: PulluP Entertainment PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings 06-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 6, 2025, 5:45 pm FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING Takes the 5th Position in Metacritic's 2024 Global Game Publisher Rankings PARIS, FRANCE - March 6, 2025 - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of PULLUP Entertainment Group (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is proud to have been ranked as the fifth best video game publisher worldwide for the year 2024 by the renowned review aggregator Metacritic*. This ranking underscores the relevance of its editorial strategy. This Top 5, which includes Sony, Aksys Games, Capcom, and Sega, highlights Focus Entertainment Publishing's commitment, alongside its partners, to delivering a strong and consistent editorial vision as well as high-quality titles. Over the past year, the company has demonstrated a strong dedication to identifying and supporting talented creative teams, enabling them to develop the best possible versions of their most iconic projects. *The Metacritic website is the reference in aggregators of reviews and ratings of movies, TV series, music albums, and of course video games. At the beginning of each year, the site unveils a ranking of the top 50 video game publishers with the highest scores over the past year. Appearing in this ranking is synonymous with quality and reflects the creative talent of publishers and their developers to offer unique gaming experiences. About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through: Two Publishing Divisions: . FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. . DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: . DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). . SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) Contacts Investors Relations Press Relations Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Clémence Bigeon Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 E-mail: IR@pullupent.com E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com Jean Benoît Roquette Constance Baudry Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49 Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

