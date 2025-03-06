DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment 06-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 6, 2025, 5:45 pm Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment PARIS, FRANCE - March 6, 2025 - The Board of Directors of PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) announces the appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as a corporate officer, Chief Executive Officer, with delegation of the Company's operational management, effective April 1, 2025. Geoffroy Sardin joined PULLUP Entertainment in January 2024 and is now entrusted, as Chief Executive Officer and corporate officer, with the operational responsibilities previously held by May 2023. As executive chairman, Fabrice Larue will continue to provide his expertise in defining the Company's strategy and will contribute to its oversight and implementation. With over 25 years of experience in the video game industry, Geoffroy Sardin has been leading the operational transformation of the Group for more than a year, notably strengthening the executive committee with the appointment of a Deputy CEO in charge of studios and production, as well as a new Chief Financial Officer. He also played a key role in the historic launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and in the Company's growth in live content. His leadership, combined with his deep understanding of the industry's challenges, is a major asset in supporting PULLUP Entertainment's development. Fabrice Larue stated: "In just over a year, Geoffroy has already had a significant impact on PULLUP Entertainment's operations. He has led the Company's transformation with conviction, focusing on more live content and structuring our creative studios. He has also successfully guided the Focus Entertainment Publishing teams in the record-breaking launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. His profound knowledge of the video game industry and his leadership are valuable assets for the Group, and we are delighted to entrust him with operational management to sustain PULLUP Entertainment's current momentum." Geoffroy Sardin commented: "It is a great honor to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment. I extend my gratitude to Fabrice Larue and the Board of Directors for their trust, as well as to the incredible teams within the Group, with whom I have had the pleasure of working daily for the past 15 months. The long-standing success of our AA and Indie games is built on their quality and the demanding gameplay that passionate gaming communities appreciate. We intend to continue this winning strategy while further advancing the organization's maturity and discipline. We are fully committed to rigorously executing an ambitious launch plan for the next fiscal year and the years to come." About PULLUP Entertainment With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through: Two Publishing Divisions: -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets of Rage 4. Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) Contacts Press Relations Investors Relations Clémence Bigeon Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com E-mail: IR@pullupent.com Constance Baudry Jean Benoît Roquette Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49 E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

