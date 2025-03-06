Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HF
Frankfurt
06.03.25
15:29 Uhr
17,340 Euro
-0,320
-1,81 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,54018,48018:34
06.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment

Finanznachrichten News

DJ PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment 

PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment 
06-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, March 6, 2025, 5:45 pm 
 
Geoffroy Sardin appointed Chief Executive Officer 
 of PULLUP Entertainment 
 
PARIS, FRANCE - March 6, 2025 - The Board of Directors of PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) announces the 
appointment of Geoffroy Sardin as a corporate officer, Chief Executive Officer, with delegation of the Company's 
operational management, effective April 1, 2025. 
 
Geoffroy Sardin joined PULLUP Entertainment in January 2024 and is now entrusted, as Chief Executive Officer and 
corporate officer, with the operational responsibilities previously held by May 2023. As executive chairman, Fabrice 
Larue will continue to provide his expertise in defining the Company's strategy and will contribute to its oversight 
and implementation. 
 
With over 25 years of experience in the video game industry, Geoffroy Sardin has been leading the operational 
transformation of the Group for more than a year, notably strengthening the executive committee with the appointment of 
a Deputy CEO in charge of studios and production, as well as a new Chief Financial Officer. He also played a key role 
in the historic launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and in the Company's growth in live content. His leadership, 
combined with his deep understanding of the industry's challenges, is a major asset in supporting PULLUP 
Entertainment's development. 
 
Fabrice Larue stated: "In just over a year, Geoffroy has already had a significant impact on PULLUP Entertainment's 
operations. He has led the Company's transformation with conviction, focusing on more live content and structuring our 
creative studios. He has also successfully guided the Focus Entertainment Publishing teams in the record-breaking 
launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. His profound knowledge of the video game industry and his leadership are 
valuable assets for the Group, and we are delighted to entrust him with operational management to sustain PULLUP 
Entertainment's current momentum." 
 
Geoffroy Sardin commented: "It is a great honor to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer of PULLUP Entertainment. 
I extend my gratitude to Fabrice Larue and the Board of Directors for their trust, as well as to the incredible teams 
within the Group, with whom I have had the pleasure of working daily for the past 15 months. The long-standing success 
of our AA and Indie games is built on their quality and the demanding gameplay that passionate gaming communities 
appreciate. We intend to continue this winning strategy while further advancing the organization's maturity and 
discipline. We are fully committed to rigorously executing an ambitious launch plan for the next fiscal year and the 
years to come." 
 
 
 
 
About PULLUP Entertainment 
With over 600 employees across Europe and a revenue of EUR187 million in 2023/24, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player 
in the video game and entertainment industry. 
The Group operates through: 
Two Publishing Divisions: 
   -- FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A 
  Plague Tale, SnowRunner, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. 
   -- DOTEMU, a specialist in independent and retro gaming, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge and Streets 
  of Rage 4. 
Six Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure: 
   -- DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), LEIKIR STUDIO ( 
  Metal Slug Tactics), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP). 
 
   -- SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films. 
 
Find all financial information about PULLUP Entertainment at www.pullupent.com 
 
Upcoming Event: 2024/25 Annual Revenue Announcement - April 17, 2025 (after market close) 
 
Contacts                 Press Relations 
Investors Relations 
                     Clémence Bigeon 
Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer 
                     Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Tél: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
                     E-mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
E-mail: IR@pullupent.com 
 
 
                     Constance Baudry 
 Jean Benoît Roquette 
                     Tel: +33 (0) 6 82 43 69 62 
Tél: + 33 6 33 67 79 49 
                     E-mail: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr 
E-mail: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP NOMINATION DG-ENG 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2096738 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2096738 06-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096738&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 11:47 ET (16:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
