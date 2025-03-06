Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: 896716 | ISIN: GB0004535307 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 18:24 Uhr
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

(formerly Invesco Asia Trust plc) (the "Company")

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 6 March 2025, it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 348.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,993,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 11,993,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 205,626,151.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

6 March 2025


