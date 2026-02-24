Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 24 February 2026, it repurchased 75,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 455.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,226,594.
The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 15,226,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 202,393,151.
For further information, please contact:
Tobi Teriba
For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
Telephone: 020 3753 1910
Will Ellis
Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco
Telephone: 020 3753 1000
24 February 2026