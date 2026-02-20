Anzeige
Samstag, 21.02.2026
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 20 February 2026, it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 450.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 15,151,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 15,151,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 202,468,151.

For further information, please contact:

Tobi Teriba

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1910

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

20 February 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
