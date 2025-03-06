DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2024 Annual Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2024 Annual Report 06-March-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Financial Report ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 6 March 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the Company's website, and may be viewed online at: https://dalatahotelgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2024-annual-report-and-accounts.xhtml The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them. Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com Sean McKeon, Tel +353 1 206 9400 Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,624 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

