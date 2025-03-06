Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
06.03.25
17:13 Uhr
5,490 Euro
+0,775
+16,44 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
06.03.2025 18:27 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2024 Annual Report

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2024 Annual Report 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2024 Annual Report 
06-March-2025 / 16:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Annual Financial Report 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
Dublin and London | 6 March 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that the Annual Report and 
Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (ESEF compliant format) is available from today on the 
Company's website, and may be viewed online at: 
 
https://dalatahotelgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/2024-annual-report-and-accounts.xhtml 
 
The Annual Report will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be 
available for inspection at: 
 
https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling 
 
 https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
 
 
The Annual Report will be posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,624 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  378253 
EQS News ID:  2096818 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096818&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 11:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
