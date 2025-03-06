The "Europe Mobility-as-a-Service Market: Focus on Mobility-as-a-Service Applications and Services Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe mobility-as-a-service market was valued at $16.85 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.39% and reach $148.92 billion by 2033.

The integration of cutting-edge digital platforms is propelling innovations in user-focused services, real-time data analytics, and seamless transportation, which in turn is driving the Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) market in Europe. In order to ensure efficiency and a better user experience, strong public-private partnerships and supportive regulations improve urban mobility, ease traffic, and encourage sustainable transportation options.

The market for mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) in Europe is expanding quickly due to factors like growing urbanization, improvements in digital platforms, and growing demand for sustainable and seamless transportation options. Passengers can easily plan, book, and pay for multimodal trips thanks to MaaS's integration of multiple mobility services, including public transportation, ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and car rentals, into a single, user-friendly digital platform.

MaaS is being actively promoted by governments throughout Europe in an effort to improve the effectiveness of public transportation systems, lessen urban congestion, and cut carbon emissions. The adoption of MaaS solutions is being accelerated by supportive regulations and strategic partnerships between public and private stakeholders, increasing accessibility and sustainability in transportation.

The MaaS ecosystem is being further enhanced by technological developments such as artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics, and IoT-enabled smart mobility. Urban transportation trends are also changing as a result of the increased emphasis on shared and electric mobility. The MaaS market in Europe is expected to grow substantially as cities continue to adopt smart mobility initiatives, providing a more connected, effective, and ecologically friendly transportation network.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of mobility-as-a-service based on application (passenger transportation, freight transportation, and micro-mobility), by service (on-the-go rides, carpool, ride hailing, logistics, renting, ride sharing, and others) and by solution (payment engines, navigation solutions, connectivity providers, ticketing solutions, and insurance solutions). The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of mobility-as-a-service. Therefore, the mobility-as-a-service business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe mobility-as-a-service market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe mobility-as-a-service market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the automobile and automotive domains. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 74 Forecast Period 2024 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $148.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends: Overview

1.1.2 Rise of Multimodal Platforms

1.1.3 Expansion of Micro-Mobility Solutions

1.1.4 Data-Driven Decision-Making for Urban Planning

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.1.1 Improving Accessibility at Zuidas, Amsterdam

1.5.1.2 Enhancing Mobility in Utrecht Leidsche Rijn, Vleuten, and De Meern

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Innovation in Technology

1.6.1.2 Growing Urbanization

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Implementation of MaaS

1.6.2.2 High Initial Investment Costs

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Incorporating On-Demand Ferry and Freight Services

1.6.3.2 Growing Environmental Awareness Boosting Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Germany

2.2.7 France

2.2.8 U.K.

2.2.9 Italy

2.2.10 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 BlaBlaCar

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.1.7 Market Share, 2023

3.2.2 Citymapper Limited

3.2.3 EasyMile

3.2.4 FOD Mobility UK Ltd.

4 Research Methodology

