Franklin, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Elite Customs, a premier custom car shop specializing in luxury enhancements and performance upgrades, now offers powder coating in-house on its list of services. Known for high-quality results and performance, Elite Customs detail-oriented and provides a wide range of interior and exterior services all under one roof.

The Elite Customs Powder Coating process is simple. The powder coating finishing process uses dry powder cured under heat to create a protective and decorative layer on metals. Powder coating services range from exterior work, like wheels and skid plates, to interior trim. Elite Customs is comprised of a team of car experts who can remove all car parts and put them back on seamlessly during the customization process. Clients can drop their cars off, have all customization needs met at the Elite Customs shop and pick up their vehicles with a whole new look.

Elite Customs Powder Coating isn't exclusive to cars. Powder coating can be used in multiple industries, including medical needs or construction projects, and applied to any type of metal.

What sets Elite Customs apart is that they don't outsource any of their services. Car parts are never chemically stripped, and everything is sandblasted in their in-house sand-blasting room. Every project is meticulously crafted, and all powder coating services are done with a leveling primer and double powder coat.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Elite Customs Powder Coating," said Elite Customs Owner Rich McClellan. "Adding powder coating to our arsenal of services really differentiates Elite from other custom shops that don't provide our collection of performance and design enhancements."

The Elite Customs team believes customers at all dealerships and shops should receive the car of their dreams, which is why their team encourages similar businesses to try Elite Customs Powder Coating out for themselves. Wholesale account options are available for large order requests.

Pricing is determined on a case-by-case basis. Contact Elite Customs Powder Coating for a free quote at https://www.elitecustomspowdercoating.com/contact or call at 615-628-8237.

About Elite Customs

Elite Customs, located in Franklin, Tennessee, is a premier custom luxury car shop serving the Nashville area. Specializing in everything from performance enhancements to interior refinements, Elite Customs is dedicated to delivering the finest custom car experience in Middle Tennessee. The team at Elite Customs brings unparalleled expertise and precision to every project, operating under strict standards to ensure the highest quality results for their customers. To learn more, visit elitecustomstn.com.

