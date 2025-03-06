Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Construction industry consultancy CDI Experts today unveiled a groundbreaking schedule analytics platform designed to transform how construction companies defend adjudications under tight deadlines. The new solution empowers project teams to extract critical insights from complex construction schedules in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods.

In an industry where time-sensitive adjudications can determine the financial outcome of multimillion-dollar projects, the platform addresses a persistent industry challenge: construction schedules that obscure rather than illuminate the true project status. By leveraging advanced analytics and data visualization, the solution allows teams to identify critical path impacts and establish causation with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

"Construction schedules often contain the evidence needed to defend against or support claims, but traditional methods of analysis simply take too long in adjudication scenarios where every day counts," said Tony Hughes, Managing Director of CDI Experts. "Our platform cuts through the complexity to reveal the truth hiding in project data, allowing teams to build compelling defenses within stringent legal timeframes."

The platform's rapid analysis capabilities represent a strategic advantage beyond mere speed, enabling companies to transform their approach to dispute resolution. By automating labor-intensive forensic schedule analysis tasks, the solution allows experts to focus on strategy rather than data extraction, fundamentally changing the economics of claims defense.

Recent application in high-pressure adjudication scenarios has demonstrated the platform's effectiveness. In one case, the system enabled analysis of over 20 schedule updates within 48 hours-a task that would typically require weeks of specialized effort-allowing the client to successfully defend against a multi-million dollar delay claim.

The technology aligns with CDI Experts' philosophy of truth-driven outcomes, creating a transparent environment where factual evidence rather than subjective arguments drive dispute resolution. This approach has proven particularly valuable in contentious construction disputes where clarity and objectivity are essential.

"The construction industry has long struggled with the gap between having data and having actionable insights," Hughes continued. "This platform bridges that gap, providing the transparency and analytical rigor needed to defend positions with confidence and precision, even under extreme time constraints."

The platform is now available to construction companies, developers, and contractors across Australia, with planned expansion to CDI Experts' international markets in 2025.

About CDI Experts

Founded in 2014, CDI Experts delivers world-class construction project and commercial consultancy services across the property, infrastructure, and natural resources sectors. With offices in Perth, Brisbane, London and Kuala Lumpur, CDI Experts' team brings global experience and strategic insight to complex commercial projects, specializing in planning and project controls, commercial and contract management, delay analysis, quantum analysis, forensic schedule analysis, and project compliance. The company's approach combines rigorous analysis with practical solutions to help clients control financial risk and achieve successful project outcomes. For more information, visit

www.cdiexperts.com

