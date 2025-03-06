WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Recruits Top Space Experts to Enhance WISeSat Collaboration with the Swiss Armed Forces

Press Release: WISeKey Recruits Top Space Experts to Enhance WISeSat Collaboration with the Swiss Armed Forces

Geneva, Switzerland -- March 6, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, alongside its subsidiaries WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat") and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), following the successful launch of the second-generation WISeSAT satellite in January, which aimed to advance real-time testing of strategic projects with the Swiss Armed Forces, today is announcing the addition of several key space experts to its team. This expansion will further strengthen the Company's capabilities in space operations and regulatory compliance, and enhancing its collaboration with the Swiss Armed Forces.

New team members are:

-- Edward Burger, Space Regulatory Operations Specialist. Mr. Burger brings extensive experience in navigating the complex landscape of telecommunications law and regulation for space operations, ensuring projects comply with national and international requirements. -- Yiorgos Lemos, Space Operations Specialist. Mr. Lemos' knowledge in operational processes and satellite technology will enhance WISeKey's operational efficiency and effectiveness in mission execution. -- Eric Bottlaender, Space Technology Monitoring Specialist. Mr. Bottlaender will focus on monitoring emerging technologies and trends in the space sector, enabling WISeKey to remain at the forefront of innovation. -- Philip Haemelink, Space Project Manager & Software Engineer. Mr. Haemelink brings valuable experience from the space sector and will oversee project coordination between WiseSat and clients while leading software integration efforts. -- Vlad Dancau, Space Software Engineer. Mr. Dancau brings deep expertise in applied cryptography, network security, and telecommunications, empowering WISeKey to advance secure satellite communications.

"We are thrilled to have these talented professionals join our team," said Carlos Moreira, CEO & Founder at WISeKey. "Their expertise will not only enhance our capabilities but also strengthen our partnership with the Swiss Armed Forces as we work towards innovative solutions in the space industry."

WISeKey continues to lead the way in secure, advanced satellite technology, and with the addition of this expert team, we are poised to take on new challenges and opportunities in collaboration with our esteemed partners.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

