Orano and Energoatom, the Ukrainian national nuclear operator, have today announced the signature of a major long-term commercial agreement for the supply of enrichment services through to 2040 by Petro Kotin, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Energoatom, and Nicolas Maes, Chief Executive Officer of Orano, during an official ceremony in the presence of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" Jarek Niewierowicz.

This contract guarantees Energoatom a reliable and diversified supply of enrichment services to provide fuel for the Ukrainian nuclear power generation fleet.

"We are proud to accompany Energoatom in its development to reinforce Ukraine's energy independence. This agreement reflects our commitment to provide our customer with support and thus contribute to European energy security", said Nicolas Maes.

"Energoatom continues to strengthen Ukraine's energy security. Uranium enrichment is one of the important stages in the process of nuclear fuel production, and the agreement signed allows our state to plan a stable, bright future, relying on the operation of nuclear power plants," said Petro Kotin and added that given Ukraine's plans to expand nuclear capacity, Energoatom's need for uranium enrichment services will only grow in the future.

To meet growing demand from its customers, in 2023, Orano embarked on a major project to extend the production capacity of its Georges Besse 2 uranium enrichment plant in France by 30 %. This development will raise the maximum annual capacity of the plant to 11 million SWUs[1] between now and the start of the next decade, thus consolidating Orano's position as a key player in the global supply of enrichment services.

1The Separative Work Unit (SWU) is the unit of measure used as the international standard to quantify production from enrichment activity.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Energoatom

Joint Stock Company «National Nuclear Energy Generating Company «Energoatom» is the largest power producer in Ukraine. The company operates four nuclear power plants Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, South Ukraine, and Khmelnytskyi, with a total of 15 units (13 VVER-1000 units and 2 VVER-440 units) with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW. The company also includes Tashlyk HPSPP (453 MW), Olexandrivska HPP (25 MW) and Centralized Spent Fuel Storage Facility located in the Chornobyl Zone.

