Innoflight Secures U.S. Air Force $25M Ceiling IDIQ Contract for Space COMSEC Units

Innoflight announced its award for an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division (CCSD).

Innoflight Products

The IDIQ includes the delivery of the following Innoflight products and associated services:

KI-492 : Mesh Network/HAIPE ® - High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptors COMSEC End Cryptographic Units (ECUs)

KI-103 : Point-to-Point/Bulk COMSEC ECUs

SCR-104: S-band Software-defined Compact Radios

The five-year IDIQ contract has a ceiling of $25 million. With this contract, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force will have the capability to streamline the procurement of Innoflight's COMSEC products and directly release them for specific space programs to the prime contractors, as needed.

"Innoflight has been leading the industry with the first space-based HAIPE®-compliant crypto solution to enable the space mesh. This contract confirms Innoflight's prominence as a space crypto provider for the U.S. government," said Jeff Janicik, Innoflight founder and CEO. "This IDIQ will streamline the availability of compliant crypto solutions for military programs in order for the U.S. to maintain its space superiority and ensuring cyber-security of its assets."

Contact Information

Martha Castillo

Senior Marketing & Sales

mcastillo@innoflight.com

858-882-8132

SOURCE: Innoflight

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire