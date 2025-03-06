Scott Motisko PR: Grammy Winner Jhett Tolentino's Debut Feature Asian Persuasion Sets North American Theatrical Release

Scatena & Rosner Films is proud to announce the North American release of the romantic comedy ASIAN PERSUASION, directed by Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jhett Tolentino, written by Mike Ang, and starring Dante Basco ("Hook") and KC Concepcion ("Boy Golden: Shoot to Kill"). Scatena & Rosner Films have partnered with Seismic Releasing for the theatrical, with the film set to open theatrically on March 21 in major markets including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Tampa, and Washington D.C.

Asian Persuasion - Theatrical Poster

The official North American theatrical poster for the film Asian Persuasion, directed by Jhett Tolentino

"It has been a long time coming", said Tolentino. "I am beyond grateful that this humble gem will finally be available to wider audiences."

Set to capture the hearts of viewers with its witty dialogue, charming performances, and unique cultural insights, "Asian Persuasion" tells the story of a lovable underachiever who hatches a hilarious and outrageous scheme to avoid paying alimony to his fashion-executive ex-wife. The film deftly combines humor, drama, and romance, offering audiences a heartfelt and entertaining exploration of love, relationships, and second chances. Its blend of romance and comedy provides a fresh take on familiar themes, making it a must-watch for rom-com fans.

Alongside Basco and Concepcion, "Asian Persuasion" features a dynamic ensemble cast including Kevin Kreider ("Bling Empire"), Paolo Montalban ("Cinderella"), Geneva Carr ("It's Complicated"), Scarlet Sherr ("Hustlers") Celia Au ("Lodge 49"), and newcomer Jax Bacani.

"Asian Persuasion" is produced by Jhett Tolentino Productions with Tolentino and Mike Ang serving as Producers. Cinematography is by Andrea Walter ("The Fabulous Filipino Brothers", "Empty by Design") with production and costume design by Dedalus Moving Pictures' Sheena Alexis ("Caretakers"). The music score is by Eunike Tanzil ("Be Somebody") with casting by Bess Fifer.

"As an Asian American growing up here in the United States, I struggled to find an accurate reflection of myself in the movies or TV shows of the time", said Ang. "Asian Persuasion gave me the chance to tell a quintessentially American love story through the lens of the Asian-American experience. The very existence of this independent film is a testament to the power of community and authenticity, and we are truly grateful to all of those who have made it possible to share this work with a broader audience. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it."

During production, the cast and crew of "Asian Persuasion" harbored a deep commitment to AAPI representation, ultimately featuring creatives from 21 Asian countries in the film: Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tibet, and Vietnam.

"Art can only be a success when it is measured by the positive impact it leaves behind", said Tolentino.

