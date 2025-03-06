Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - A new study by D'Angelo & Sons, a leading roofing and home improvement company, highlights the top home renovation trends expected to dominate Ontario in 2025. As homeowners continue to invest in their properties, the study provides valuable insights into the features and upgrades gaining popularity across the province.





With evolving homeowner priorities, renovation trends are shifting toward sustainability, functionality, and modern aesthetics. From energy-efficient roofing to open-concept kitchen designs, Ontario homeowners are making strategic improvements that enhance comfort, increase property value, and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Key Home Renovation Trends for 2025

D'Angelo & Sons analyzed market data, customer preferences, and industry insights to identify the most in- demand renovation projects for 2025:

Sustainable Roofing and Eco-Friendly Materials

Homeowners are increasingly prioritizing energy efficiency, with cool roofs, metal roofing, and solar panel installations gaining traction. These upgrades not only lower utility bills but also reduce a home's environmental footprint.

Open-Concept Living Spaces

More homeowners are opting to remove walls and create open, flowing spaces that maximize natural light and enhance functionality. This trend is particularly popular in kitchen and living room renovations.

Smart Home Upgrades

Technology integration is on the rise, with features like smart thermostats, automated lighting, and energy-efficient HVAC systems becoming standard in modern renovations. Homeowners are investing in automation to improve convenience and security.

Outdoor Living Spaces & Luxury Decks

With a growing demand for year-round outdoor enjoyment, homeowners are investing in high-quality decks, pergolas, fire pits, and covered patios to extend their living spaces beyond the indoors.

Bathroom Spa Retreats

Luxurious walk-in showers, freestanding tubs, heated flooring, and smart mirrors are transforming bathrooms into personal wellness retreats. Homeowners are focusing on comfort and relaxation when redesigning their spaces.

Durable and Low-Maintenance Exteriors

Ontario's unpredictable weather has made composite siding, stone veneer, and fiber cement siding top choices for exterior renovations. These materials offer enhanced durability and aesthetic appeal.

Homeowners Investing in Long-Term Value

"As renovation preferences evolve, homeowners are focusing on projects that provide long-term value and sustainability," said a spokesperson for D'Angelo & Sons. "Energy efficiency, smart technology, and outdoor living enhancements are driving renovation decisions, and we expect these trends to shape the Ontario market in the coming years."

The study also found that rising home prices and high mortgage rates are pushing many homeowners to renovate instead of relocate, making home improvement projects a more practical solution for increasing comfort and functionality.

Planning for a Home Renovation in 2025

For homeowners considering renovations in 2025, D'Angelo & Sons recommends working with experienced professionals to ensure quality craftsmanship and long-term durability. Whether upgrading a home's exterior, installing a new roof, or modernizing interiors, selecting the right materials and designs is key to maximizing investment value.

To view the full study and explore Ontario's top renovation trends for 2025, visit: The Hottest Home Renovation Trends in Ontario 2025.

About D'Angelo and Sons

D'Angelo & Sons has been a trusted provider of roofing and home improvement solutions in Ontario for over four decades. Committed to quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, the company specializes in exterior renovations, including roofing, siding, eavestrough installation, and deck construction. With a strong focus on durability and modern design, D'Angelo & Sons continues to help homeowners protect and enhance their properties with expert renovation services.

