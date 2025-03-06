Simply Marinas Brokered the Sale of Shelter Bay Marine in Marathon, FL, to MarineMax, Inc.

The Simply Marinas team has put five marinas under agreement in the first two months of 2025

Simply Marinas just brokered the sale of Shelter Bay Marine in Marathon, FL, to MarineMax, Inc., on March 5, 2025. The Simply Marinas team represented both parties. The team handled the exclusive listing as a confidential offering, with a competitive bidding process among select prequalified prospects in the Simply Marinas Network.

Shelter Bay is a full-service rack storage marina in one of Florida's most popular boating destinations. The Marina stands out as an attractive marina due to its prime location, full range of services, vibrant community, and secure facilities. These features collectively make it an appealing destination for boaters. The Marina offers dry rack storage for approximately 180 boats. In addition, the Marina provides a comprehensive range of high-quality services, including maintenance and repairs, engine and parts sales, and fuel sales.

"The acquisition of Shelter Bay Marine strategically expands our presence in the Middle Keys, strengthening our ability to serve boaters across the region," said Brett McGill, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President. "We welcome Shelter Bay's experienced team to the MarineMax family as we continue executing our long-term growth and margin enhancement strategy."

The start of 2025 marina acquisitions reflected enthusiasm and optimism, propelling accelerated activity. The Simply Marinas team put five marinas under agreement in the first two months of 2025 with exciting new offerings. We are seeing a healthy and resilient momentum in marina and RV Park demand that will continue to accelerate marina sales in 2025.

Simply Marinas continues its reliable service and proven track record as the trusted brokerage and advisor for marina sellers for over 2 decades.

Please visit our website to get your free copy of our publication, "The Marina Seller's Guide," as well as helpful blogs for Marina and RV Park acquisitions and sales tips.

SOURCE: Simply Marinas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire