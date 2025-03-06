KingsRock Advisors, LLC.: KingsRock Advisors and BC Partners Credit Announce $500 million Co-Investment Strategic Alliance

Strengthens KingsRock's growing corporate finance advisory and capital raising business; Increases robust pipeline of investment opportunities for BC Partners Credit

Collaboration aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing $2.0 trillion private credit industry

NEW YORK and LONDON and STOCKHOLM and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2025, the independent global advisory firm, and BC Partners Credit, the $8 billion credit arm of international investment firm BC Partners, today announced a non-exclusive strategic alliance, wherein BC Partners Credit will have the ability to co-invest up to $500 million in a robust pipeline of credit and special opportunity transactions originated and structured by KingsRock. Likewise, KingsRock will benefit from BC Partners' deep expertise, resources and broad international network.

This collaboration aims to leverage their combined expertise to originate, structure, execute and invest in credit and hybrid capital opportunities. BC Partners offers KingsRock greater ability to lead, underwrite and co-invest in mandated private capital markets transactions, thus providing issuer clients an enhanced level of financing certainty and its wide investor base with stronger alignment of interest by co-investments.

"The private credit sector has seen tremendous growth and it will not slow down any time soon. By combining KingsRock's global origination expertise and broad client mix with BC Partners' strong capital base and extensive distribution networks, both firms are even better positioned to execute complex financing transactions with greater efficiency and volume. We look forward to partnering together on attractive credit and special situation opportunities" said Ted Goldthorpe, Head of BC Partners Credit.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic alliance with BC Partners Credit," said Håkan Wohlin, Founder & Managing Partner, and Louis Jaffe, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of KingsRock Advisors. "Having successfully collaborated on multiple high-profile projects across industries, we are building on a strong foundation. This will allow us to support our clients' capital raising efforts, and wherever applicable take a lead in transactions with other investor partners, by also utilizing access to BC Partners Credit's significant capital base and distribution reach. We look forward to working together to capitalize on new transaction opportunities."

About BC Partners Credit

BC Partners is a leading international investment firm in private equity, private debt, and real estate strategies. BC Partners Credit was launched in February 2017, with a focus on identifying attractive credit opportunities in any market environment, often in complex market segments. The platform leverages the broader firm's deep industry and operating resources to provide flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies across Business Services, Industrials, Healthcare and other select sectors. For further information, visit www.bcpartners.com/credit-strategy.

About KingsRock:

KingsRock Advisors LLC headquartered at 900 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022, is an independent global advisory firm, with securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA member firm and SIPC, as well as KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd and KingsRock Advisors Europe AB, both wholly owned subsidiaries of KingsRock Advisors LLC.

Founded in 2020, KingsRock comprises a team of approximately 30 professionals who advise on a wide range of private capital markets transactions including debt, hybrid, equity and M&A covering structures from vanilla to highly structured. The team collectively has worked on thousands of transactions across various industry sectors worldwide. Clients include private equity and private credit firms, corporations, financial institutions, government-related entities, and institutional investors.

KingsRock Advisors offers the experience and global reach of a large firm, combined with the structural agility and creativity of a boutique. An independent advisory firm with a global network that provides objective strategic and financial advisory services, along with innovative capital solutions and special situations. The firms' bankers excel in complex transactions and deliver swift results often where large banks and traditional sources of financing do not have the ability to engage. KingsRock Advisors operates across all major industry sectors and is supported by a global network of 115 independent Senior Advisors across 45 countries, who bring decades of deal making experience.

Disclaimer:

Securities offered by KingsRock Securities LLC, a FINRA, member firm and a member of SIPC , a wholly owned subsidiary of KingsRock Advisors LLC, 900 Third Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd is a private limited company registered in England and Wales with registration number 15240371. KingsRock Advisors UK Ltd (FRN 1006329) is an Appointed Representative under Bluegrove Capital Management Ltd (FRN: 960363), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

KingsRock Advisors Europe AB is incorporated in Sweden) under the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden).

This message is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an invitation, solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or investment. Neither KingsRock Securities LLC nor its affiliates provide accounting, tax or legal advice; such matters should be discussed with your advisors and/or counsel.

