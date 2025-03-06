Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - R. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("KFH") announced that on March 3, 2025, it sold (the "Sale") to The 2020 R. Keast Investment Trust (the "Purchaser"), pursuant to share purchase agreements dated November 30, 2024, the following number of common shares in the authorized capital of the following entities for a purchase price of $0.0001 per common share: 750,000 common shares in 1317229 B.C. Ltd. ("229"), 750,000 common shares in 1317227 B.C. Ltd. ("227"), 750,000 common shares in 1317220 B.C. Ltd. ("220"), 750,000 common shares in 1317202 B.C. Ltd. ("202"), and 675,000 common shares in 1246777 B.C. Ltd. ("777", collectively, the "Shares").



Prior to the Sale, KFH held 750,000 (16.216%) shares in 229, 750,000 (15.416%) shares in 227, 750,000 (19.355%) shares in 220, 750,000 (16.216%) in 202, and 675,000 (21.951%) in 777. As a result of the Sale, KFH no longer holds any Shares in 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777. KFH sold the Shares for private investment purposes and may increase its beneficial ownership or control in 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.



The sale of 675,000 common shares of 777 was conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Shares were purchased by fewer than five sellers and at a price not greater than 115% of the value of the Shares.



This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 229, 227, 220, 202, and 777's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedarplus.ca.



For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243600

SOURCE: R. Keast Family Holdings Inc.