J.F. Lehman & Company Completes Sale of IGS

NEW YORK, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), a leading middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on the aerospace, defense, maritime, government, environmental and infrastructure sectors, announced today that investment affiliates have sold Integrated Global Services, Inc. ("IGS" or the "Company") to investment affiliates of American Securities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IGS is a leading global provider of proprietary, highly engineered asset integrity and environmental & efficiency technologies across a diverse set of geographies and end markets. IGS' solutions directly support the safe and productive operation of critical facility infrastructure by addressing the impacts of corrosion and erosion, increasing throughput efficiency, reducing emissions and more.

Since acquiring IGS in 2020, JFLCO successfully partnered with management to accelerate adoption of its solutions, penetrate new markets and expand the Company's technology portfolio. The Company also integrated four strategic acquisitions.

Alex Harman, Chairman of IGS and Partner at JFLCO said, "We are proud of our partnership with Rich and team, as well as the significant organic growth achieved. Over the past five years, we have executed strategic initiatives that unlocked new growth vectors and catalyzed greater market capture of existing technologies. We wish them continued success with their new partner."

"JFLCO was a valuable partner to IGS during an exciting and dynamic period. They operated as true partners that shared our vision, and we are grateful for JFLCO's support as we enhanced our solutions and reinforced our ability to serve customers located across 60+ countries. We look forward to continuing our growth trajectory with our new partners at American Securities," added Rich Crawford, President & CEO of IGS.

"We are extremely proud of IGS's achievements during our sponsorship," added Kevin Vallès, an IGS Director and Principal at JFLCO. "Today's milestone is the result of the IGS team's commitment to innovation and excellence. It has been a pleasure partnering with this team, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver superior value to their customers and future partners."

Houlihan Lokey served as lead financial advisor to IGS, with Stifel serving as a co-advisor and Jones Day acting as legal advisor. Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to American Securities.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.

http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jf-lehman--company-completes-sale-of-igs-302395037.html