Discovery Senior Living Appoints Executive Vice President of Brand Management and Corporate Communications Supporting Strategic Growth

Discovery Senior Living (Discovery or the Company), the leading senior living operator, is pleased to announce it has appointed Diana Ferrante Thies to the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Brand Management and Corporate Communications. This strategic appointment comes as the Company experiences unprecedented growth and prepares for the next phase of its evolution as the leader in senior living.

Since joining Discovery in 2002, Diana has played a pivotal role in shaping the Company's sales, marketing and brand strategy, contributing largely to establishing Discovery's industry leadership position. Over the course of her 23-year-career with Discovery, she has held a number of positions including SVP of Sales and Marketing and SVP of Marketing and Product Development. Diana was instrumental in establishing the Company's internal sales platform and in developing cutting-edge lead generation, lead conversion and sales and marketing programs; directly contributing to significant growth in occupancy, demand, and overall Company revenue. Under her leadership, she developed and built a comprehensive in-house creative advertising and digital marketing agency resulting in a new incremental revenue stream for Discovery, while also adding significant value to capital partners by lowering their costs and increasing efficiencies. This initiative not only optimized operations but also helped Discovery stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring higher profitability and long-term success.

A pioneer in senior living innovation, Diana was the visionary behind the Choreograph brand development, a destination-style 55+ living concept that redefined active adult communities. Her ability to blend resort and hospitality-inspired experiences with active adult living, created a highly sought-after lifestyle brand, setting a new benchmark for experiential 55+ living. In addition to Choreograph, Diana's deep industry knowledge has been instrumental in developing Discovery's suite of signature brands, which continue to deliver exceptional experiences for seniors nationwide.

"Diana has been a cornerstone of Discovery's success," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Her vision, leadership, and strategic insight have helped propel Discovery to the forefront of the industry. She not only built and scaled our marketing function; a critical component of our differentiated proprietary platform but also spearheaded some of the most successful brand and community developments in senior housing."

In her newly created role, Diana will continue to oversee an expanded corporate communications group, strengthening Discovery's relationships with key stakeholders, media, and partners, while also leading internal communications for the company's 17,000+ team members. Her continued focus will be on the strategic management and evolution of Discovery's existing brands, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation, quality, and resident satisfaction.

Richard Hutchinson continued, "As we continue to evolve as leaders, I could not have a better-suited person for this important new role. Diana's creativity, institutional knowledge and track record of exceptional execution will be instrumental in expanding our brand portfolio and delivering the next generation of senior living experiences and services."

A New Vision, Elevated Experiences, Transforming Lives

Looking ahead, Diana is leading the development of a highly anticipated new, distinguished senior living brand. This upcoming concept will cater to the growing demand for elevated personalized and next-level senior living experiences, further reinforcing Discovery's position as the industry's most innovative operator.

With Diana's vision, Discovery will disrupt traditional models by focusing on delivering five-star-plus hospitality and programs, world-class amenities, and unparalleled resident engagement. Under Diana's leadership, Discovery will once again set a new gold standard in senior housing, elevating it to a true luxury lifestyle experience. Experiences will be defined by meticulously curating every detail, from fine dining to resident services, holistic health and wellness offerings, and bespoke concierge services.

This vision goes beyond high-end living. Diana is developing a scalable, standardized framework that ensures consistency, quality, and efficiency across all tiers of senior housing programs, from luxury to more affordable offerings.

At the core of this transformation is the development of different comprehensive brand guidelines that integrate sales, marketing, and operations; from corporate strategy to in-community execution. This ensures every community, regardless of price point or demographic, delivers consistent experiences to residents, while incorporating local cultural influences for authenticity.

With approximately 36,000 units under management nationwide, Diana's expertise will continue to shape the Company's growth trajectory, ensuring cutting-edge, lifestyle-driven communities that meet the evolving needs of today's seniors.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio of nearly 36,000 units across 350 communities and nearly 40 states. The company and its 17,000-plus employees is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. Discovery Senior Living was once again named and certified a Great Place To Work May 2024 - May 2025.

