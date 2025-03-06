DP World Partners with Eastern Charlotte Waterways to Target Invasive Species in Musquash Estuary

Company signs a three-year, CAD$45,000 funding agreement to advance ecological research and habitat restoration efforts.

DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has announced a $45,000 commitment over the next three years to Eastern Charlotte Waterways (ECW) to support critical research and conservation efforts in the Musquash Estuary Marine Protected Area (MPA).

The funding will aid ECW's ongoing work to manage invasive plant species, promote biodiversity, and implement conservation strategies to safeguard the MPA's marine ecosystem. This initiative underscores DP World's dedication to environmental sustainability and marks a significant step toward protecting one of Eastern Canada's most ecologically important estuarine environments.

The partnership builds on ECW's existing research into invasive plant species such as Phragmites australis (common reed), Frangula alnus (glossy buckthorn), and Fallopia japonica (Japanese knotweed), which threaten the estuary's biodiversity. With DP World's support, ECW will expand monitoring efforts, refine removal strategies, and engage local communities in conservation activities.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "At DP World, we recognize the importance of preserving and restoring natural habitats. Our partnership with Eastern Charlotte Waterways demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and meaningful environmental action. By supporting scientific research and conservation efforts, we aim to play a proactive role in preserving New Brunswick's coastal environment for generations to come."

Preliminary efforts, which began last year, included mapping invasive species across 13 sections of the estuary to identify priority areas for intervention. The next phase of the project will focus on targeted removal, restoration of native plant species, and long-term ecological monitoring to assess.

A Shared Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

As one of the last ecologically intact estuaries in the Bay of Fundy, the Musquash Estuary plays a vital role in supporting a diverse range of plant and animal species. Designated as a Marine Protected Area by the Canadian government, it faces increasing threats from invasive species that disrupt native ecosystems and alter habitat conditions. By supporting ECW's scientific monitoring and restoration efforts, DP World is helping to preserve this unique coastal habitat.

Kalen Mawer, Executive Director at ECW, said:"Our partnership with DP World has enabled us to expand our research and conservation efforts in this sensitive habitat. Industry-NGO partnerships like this one are important drivers of efforts that can have benefits for rural communities and environments which may not always receive the attention they need."

Charlotte Bartlett, Project Biologist at ECW, said: "This funding will enable us to implement more effective strategies for managing invasive species and protecting the estuary's biodiversity. It represents a long-term investment in the health of one of Canada's most significant marine environments."

In addition to financial support, DP World is exploring opportunities for employee engagement in hands-on conservation activities, including fieldwork and restoration efforts, further reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility.

