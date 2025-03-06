EQS-News: EQS DEMO1 / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

This is a test . Please ignore



06.03.2025 / 21:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

06.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

