Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose: CECP Adds New Partner to Giving in Numbers Innovation Partnership

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP) announces a new Innovation Partner, which is a collaboration designed to add efficiency to the process that companies undertake to complete the CECP Giving in Numbers survey, more easily extracting their companies' data in a compatible format. Bonterra is the newest addition to companies using software from CECP's Innovation Partners. This partnership model is designed to support how companies use their corporate social investment data to make greater impact.

"Our collaboration with these Innovation Partners prioritizes how to more efficiently meet companies' needs," said Daryl Brewster, CEO of CECP. "With corporate leaders being pulled in multiple directions, these partnerships simplify measurement processes and enhance the user experience across software platforms and CECP's Giving in Numbers Survey. Our focus remains on improving efficiency and reducing duplication, ensuring that companies can maximize their impact in their communities."

Drawing from the Giving in Numbers: 2024 Edition, the premier industry survey and research providing standard-setting criteria in a go-to guide, CECP found that 87% of surveyed companies reference applying their corporate purpose as they made business decisions outside of social investments. Recognizing the significance of measurement and data, CECP consistently works to simplify the process for companies, enabling them to become increasingly up to date, knowledgeable, and strategic in their efforts.

"At Bonterra, our motto is "For the greatest good." To us, that means using technology and data to make it easier for everyone - from nonprofits to foundations and companies - to achieve more for their missions," said Scott Brighton, CEO of Bonterra. "Companies play an enormous role in the future of social good, and we're proud that this partnership with CECP can ensure they can easily report and share knowledge, find inspiration, and grow their impact during a time when it's needed more than ever."

CECP's Innovation Partners showcase their commitment to advancing industry benchmarking and trends. By simplifying data submissions, these partnerships enhance business case analysis, strategic benchmarking, and trend insights for leaders across all sectors who rely on the Giving in Numbers report. Corporate leaders interested in or already contributing to the research will benefit from pre-formatted data, reducing time and effort when completing the Giving in Numbers Survey.

CECP's Giving in Numbers has defined the field and advanced the movement. Over 23 years, CECP has created the largest dataset on trends in the industry, shared by more than 600 multi-billion-dollar companies, representing more than $439 billion in corporate social investments over that time span. The report is embraced by professionals across all sectors globally to understand how corporations invest in society, with topics ranging from cash and in-kind/product, employee volunteerism and giving, and impact measurement. From quick questions to presentations to company teams, boards, and CEOs, CECP is the only business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable return on purpose, analyzing Giving in Numbers data to provide customized insights to advance strategy and measure the business value.

About Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose® (CECP) is the only business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable returns on purpose. We promote responsible purpose-driven business as it increases customer loyalty, builds employee engagement, improves brand trust, attracts top talent, connects with strategic investors, and contributes to the bottom line.

More than 200 of the world's leading companies seek to improve their return on purpose through access to CECP's solutions in insights and benchmarking. With our companies, we harness the power of purpose for business, stakeholders, and society.

For more information, visit http://cecp.co.

About Bonterra

Bonterra is technology for the greatest good - helping nonprofits, charitable foundations, and socially responsible companies raise more, give more, and get more for their missions. With leading solutions across fundraising and engagement, corporate social responsibility, and case management, we're innovating with a higher purpose: to increase giving to 3% of US GDP by 2033, creating $573 billion more in global impact every year. Learn more at www.bonterratech.com.

