Trane Technologies' Amber Mulligan and Yisarai Valbuena Sanchez Honored As 2025 Women MAKE America Award Winners

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, is pleased to announce Amber Mulligan and Yisarai Valbuena Sanchez as recipients of The Manufacturing Institute's 2025 Women MAKE America Awards, a national award program that honors women across all levels of the manufacturing industry who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers.

Amber was named a Women MAKE Awards Honoree, which honors women who've made a significant impact in the manufacturing industry. Yisarai was named a Women MAKE Awards Emerging Leader, which honors young women in manufacturing who've excelled early in their career.

As Vice President of North America Commercial Services & Sales at Trane Technologies, Amber has spearheaded a strategic transformation in commercial HVAC sales and marketing, with a focus on data-center and high-tech vertical markets. Her commitment to nurturing the next generation of female manufacturing talent is deeply personal, having mentored over 100 women throughout her career. Amber has also played a key role in the Trane Technologies Women's Employee Network and serves on the board of directors for Charlotte Family Housing, a shelter-to-housing program for working families in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yisarai is an Outdoor Systems Refrigeration Engineer who is leading the development of a groundbreaking heat pump that operates efficiently in cold climates. Her role in designing four complex, variable-speed, efficient systems received the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers' 2024 Climate Sustainability Award. As a first-generation immigrant from Colombia and college graduate, Yisarai is dedicated to making women-especially women of color-feel represented in the manufacturing industry and has already mentored eight young women at Trane Technologies.

"We are incredibly proud of Amber and Yisarai for being recognized with the 2025 Women MAKE America Awards," said Mauro Atalla, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer, Trane Technologies. "Amber's strategic leadership and dedication to mentoring have significantly advanced our commercial HVAC sales and marketing efforts, while Yisarai's innovative engineering and commitment to representation have set new standards in our industry. Their achievements inspire others and exemplify our core values of challenging what's possible for a sustainable world."

To lead industry-wide change and create a more diverse workforce, Trane Technologies aims to increase the number of women in management positions by 2030. The company achieved gender parity on its Board of Directors in 2023 and received the "GB" designation in 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Directory. Trane Technologies was also the first company in its industry to join Paradigm for Parity, a coalition of businesses dedicated to addressing the leadership gender gap.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit themanufacturinginstitute.org.



