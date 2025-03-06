Al Khobar, Al Khobar--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Staterra, a MENA leader in Environmental, Health and Safety, and Risk Assessment Services since 2016, today announced the launch of its enhanced Climate Change & Sustainability services tailored for Saudi Arabian organisations. This strategic expansion addresses growing demand for expertise in aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and global climate agendas while driving operational excellence.





Amer B. Alzubaidi | Founder & Managing Director at Staterra

"We're aiming to build solutions for the next century, not just the next fiscal year," said Amer B. Alzubaidi, Managing Director of Staterra. "Our solutions aim to empower organisations to thrive in Saudi Arabia's low-carbon transition while preserving resources for future generations."

Saudi Arabia's Climate Imperative

Under Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), the Kingdom aims to reduce emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030, protect 30% of land/marine areas, and deploy 50% renewable energy. With 6.2 GW of renewables operational and 44.2 GW under development - powering over 1.5 million homes - these initiatives form part of Saudi Arabia's $188 billion investment in 86 sustainability projects to combat rising temperatures and environmental degradation.

Staterra's MENA-Tailored Services

Staterra addresses regional challenges like water scarcity and regulatory complexity through a suite of integrated services designed to accelerate Saudi Arabia's climate goals.

The company's Climate Resilience & Adaptation programs deliver advanced modelling to project climate risks under multiple emissions scenarios, coupled with sector-specific adaptation plans that align with National Adaptation Plans. For organisations transitioning to low-carbon operations, Staterra's Low-Carbon Transition Strategies provide full-scope carbon audits, net-zero pathways, and carbon credit integration aligned with UN SDGs and TCFD frameworks.

Supporting Saudi's Circular Carbon Economy Program, Staterra's Circular Economy & Resource Innovation services design waste-to-resource systems and conduct lifecycle assessments to optimise sustainable product development. The firm's Regulatory Mastery & Compliance expertise leverages deep government ties to streamline permit approvals and navigate evolving ESG standards.

In alignment with Saudi's 30% land/marine protection goal, Staterra's Biodiversity & Environmental Stewardship initiatives deliver habitat assessments and conservation strategies to safeguard ecosystems.

Finally, the company's Climate Finance & Green Investment services assist clients in structuring green bonds, conducting renewable feasibility studies, and aligning portfolios with Saudi's $186 billion sustainability project pipeline.

Market Momentum

"True sustainability requires going beyond compliance to redefining what's possible," Amer emphasised. "Our latest collaboration supports decarbonisation strategies under the Circular Carbon Economy, while ecological conservation efforts highlight how local insights accelerate global climate goals. This is grassroots collaboration in action - where regional expertise meets global frameworks to potentially deliver results that set new standards."

Why Staterra?

Staterra combines unmatched regulatory navigation through deep ties with Saudi environmental authorities, global standards aligned with UN frameworks, and end-to-end innovation spanning LEED-certified buildings to industrial decarbonisation. By translating technical expertise into potentially locally relevant solutions, Staterra aims to have clients avoid costly delays and position themselves as sustainability leaders.





Staterra logo

About Staterra

Established in 2016, Staterra is Saudi Arabia's foremost environmental consultancy, with strategic offices in Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia) and Manama (Bahrain). Staterra specialises in navigating KSA's complex regulatory landscape through expert Permit Facilitation, Environmental Impact Assessments, Health & Safety compliance, and comprehensive Risk Assessment services. The company's competitive advantage comes from powerful local connections and deep understanding of evolving Saudi legislation, enabling Staterra to aim to transform regulatory challenges into strategic opportunities for clients. Serving industry leaders, our multidisciplinary team delivers measurable results across energy, construction, and infrastructure sectors through technical excellence in biodiversity assessment, process safety management, and environmental engineering-all aligned with Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 goals. Learn more at www.sta-terra.com.

