IntelliSens Bale Automation Chosen From AE50 Award Nominees for Davidson Prize Engineering Innovation Accolade

IntelliSense, a new option for CNH brand, New Holland's High Density (HD) BigBaler has been recognized with one of the highest accolades awarded by American agricultural engineers.

IntelliSense helps operators boost productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency, sustainability, and comfort by automating key baler and tractor functions.

Created to celebrate breakthrough innovations in areas of agricultural, food and biological systems engineering, the Davidson Prize is judged from entries put forward for the AE50, a fifty-strong set of agricultural engineering products that are selected by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) for their innovation, significant engineering advancement and impact on the market served. The ASABE then works with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) to determine the three most innovative products worthy of the Davidson Prize.

Large square baler operations typically demand long hours of continuous focus, adjusting steering to follow the swath, and observing crop flow to prevent overloads and blockages by changing tractor speed to match. In addition, to ensure production of consistent bales the driver must observe the bale fill indicator and correct the tractor path accordingly, while also monitoring bale slice numbers and weights.

By proactively adjusting tractor steering according to the swath ahead, and automatically adjusting speed to swath density, IntelliSense relieves the driver of these demands, maintaining high capacity with minimal blockage risk, and helping minimize fuel use through optimum engine management. Consistent chamber-filling keeps bale weights on target and bale shape uniform.

