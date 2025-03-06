Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Representatives from the Canadian exchange traded fund (ETF) industry, along with members of the 1990s Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) team who were instrumental in the development and launch of the world's first ETF, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, TSX and representatives from across TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate 35 years of ETF innovation.





The Toronto 35 Index® Participation Units, or TIPs®, the world's first exchange-traded, index-linked product, was launched on March 9, 1990, and served as the prototype for the modern-day ETF. As the ETF has grown into a leading global investment vehicle, the Canadian ETF market has remained at the forefront of the industry, with TSX leading the way in innovation.

At the end of January 2025, TSX ETFs held over $560 billion in AUM across 1,073 products. In 2024, $753 billion worth of ETF units were traded in Canada. Options on 53 ETFs trade on Montréal Exchange, Canada's derivatives exchange and a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group.

