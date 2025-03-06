Barbara Walker Green: Empowering Must-Read for Women's History Month and Beyond!

Dr. Barbara Walker-Green's new book, "The Unstoppable Shero," coincides with Women's History Month 2025.

This year's Women's History Month theme, "Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion," emphasizes the critical need to confront old attitudes and systems that continue to hinder women's opportunities. The Unstoppable Shero responds with an immediate call to action not only to inspire, but it also to serve as a practical guide to breaking free from structural constraints and confidently assuming leadership responsibilities.

Dr. Barbara Walker-Green - Author of The Unstoppable Shero, empowering women to rise, lead, and thrive.

"The fight for women's equity isn't just about breaking glass ceilings-it's about rewriting the rules and creating new spaces where women thrive on their own terms" - Dr. Barbara Walker-Green

In The Unstoppable Shero, Dr. Walker-Green debunks the beliefs and biases that keep women down and replaces them with real techniques for reclaiming their power. The book examines subjects such as:

Objectification Buy-In - How cultural messages influence women's self-worth and how to overcome them.

The Glass Cliff - Why women are frequently put in risky leadership positions, and how to successfully manage them.

Deliberate Parenting - Encouraging the next generation to overcome gender stereotypes.

The Unstoppable Shero - A powerful guide for women to break barriers, reclaim their strength, and lead unapologetically.

More Than a Book-A Movement

The Unstoppable Shero is more than just a book; it is a force for change. Dr. Walker-Green's Shero Nation initiative is creating a worldwide community where women can support one another, share their stories, and find strength in collective empowerment.

Join the Movement

Women's History Month provides an opportunity to reflect on accomplishments and plot a route for the future. The Unstoppable Shero is a must-read for any woman seeking to ascend, defy cultural standards, and assert her due role in leadership, business, and life.

The Unstoppable Shero will be available on March 4, 2025, on Amazon and other major book retailers.

Join the discussion on social media using UnstoppableShero and SheroNation

Media Contacts

Barbara Walker-Green

Shero Nation

+1 626-676-4232

barbaradoc2018@gmail.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

SOURCE: Barbara Walker Green

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire