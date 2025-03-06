Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
06.03.2025 23:14 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Don Abram Harris Cigars: Don Abram Harris Launches "Unity 24" Cigar in Honor of the 47th President.

Finanznachrichten News

Celebrating Resilience, Leadership, and National Unity

LUSBY, MD / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2025 / Don Abram Harris, the pioneering owner of Don Abram Harris Cigars and the first African American cigar manufacturer in the U.S., proudly unveils his latest creation: the "Unity 24" cigar. This special release pays tribute to the 47th President's unwavering determination, relentless pursuit of leadership, and dedication to national unity.

The "Unity 24" cigar represents resilience and unity, values that align with the brand's legacy and the unwavering leadership of the 47th President. Meticulously crafted from the finest tobacco, this premium cigar stands as a symbol of excellence and a commitment to fostering national harmony.

"President Trump's relentless dedication to bringing Americans together inspired me to create 'Unity 24'," said Don Abram Harris. "This cigar is more than a product; it's a symbol of strength, determination, and the hope for a unified future."

Unity 24 Cigars by Don Abram Harris

As the first African American cigar manufacturer in the U.S., Harris continues to break new ground in a traditionally rooted industry. With "Unity 24," he combines expert craftsmanship with a meaningful vision, crafting a cigar that embodies leadership and the power of unity.

About Don Abram Harris Cigars:

Established by Don Abram Harris, the company is a pioneer in the premium cigar industry, dedicated to excellence and innovation. Since its founding, the brand has represented artistry, heritage, and advancement, elevating the cigar experience for enthusiasts around the globe.

Media Contact

Don Abram Harris Cigars
Abram Harris
240-750-7636
www.donabramharris.com

SOURCE: Don Abram Harris Cigars



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
