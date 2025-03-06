Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT.

The shareholder meeting is being announced in response to the January 31, 2025 press release which stated that Dynacor has received a formal request from iolite Partners Ltd ("ìolite") to requisition a meeting.

Dynacor's Board of Directors has reviewed the requisition, receiving advice from professional advisors, and has determined it is in the best interests of the shareholders and the Corporation to hold only one shareholder meeting allowing the requisitioner to propose their nominee at the AGM. This avoids the cost of holding both a special and annual meeting in extremely close proximity to each other and notably when the requisition can be addressed at the Annual Meeting.

Earlier today, iolite announced it has called a meeting for April 9, 2025. This meeting has been improperly called, and Dynacor wishes to advise shareholders that these items will be addressed at the June 17, 2025 AGM.

Further details on the AGM will be given at a later date in the Notice of Meeting.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on fully and part-formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The Corporation plans to expand to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

