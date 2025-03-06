Allinial Global Names Tony Sacre as New CEO

ATLANTA, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive global search that attracted top talent from across all regions, Allinial Global, the world's second largest accounting association, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Sacre as its next Chief Executive Officer. Sacre succeeds Mark Koziel, who led Allinial Global with distinction before accepting the role of CEO at AICPA & CIMA.

A highly respected executive, Tony Sacre brings over 25 years of leadership experience across major global financial institutions, including ANZ Banking Group, Commonwealth Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, and National Australia Bank. He has held senior leadership positions across the Asia Pacific region, specializing in financial markets, trade finance, and strategic advisory services.

Since 2018, Sacre has served as CEO of Bentleys Australia and New Zealand, a major mid-tier accounting firm in their market and a long-standing and valued Allinial Global member firm. Having also served on the association's Global Executive Board and APAC Regional Board, he brings a deep understanding of the Allinial Global mission and the evolving needs of independent firms worldwide. Sacre is the first CEO from the APAC region in Allinial Global history, and his appointment underscores the association's commitment to global leadership that supports member firms across all regions. His leadership will ensure continued support for Allinial Global's strong US market presence while further expanding the association's reach and influence into key international markets.

"It is an honor to take on this role and build upon the tremendous success of Allinial Global," said Tony Sacre. "The need for forward-thinking leadership and cross-border collaboration has never been greater. I look forward to working with our incredible member firms to drive innovation, enhance global service capabilities, and position Allinial Global as the premier association for independent accounting and advisory firms worldwide."

"With his extensive global experience, strategic mindset, and deep connection to the Allinial Global community, Tony Sacre is the ideal leader to guide our association into the future," said Jim Wallace, CEO of BPM LLP and Chair of the Global Executive Board. "His understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing Allinial Global member firms and his leadership in fostering international collaboration align perfectly with our mission to empower firms for sustainable success."

As Allinial Global embarks on this new chapter, the association's Global Executive Board would like to express its deep gratitude to Steve Varley for serving as Interim CEO and ensuring a seamless transition during the leadership search. Allinial Global is poised to continue delivering world-class service, fostering global business opportunities, and ensuring its members stay at the forefront of an evolving profession.

About Allinial Global:

Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms. Founded in 1969, this strategic affiliation of legally independent accounting firms has a mission to help members compete upstream, accelerate innovation and digital transformation, and drive lasting prosperity for their firms and their clients. Allinial Global is two-hundred and seventy members strong and growing, with locations throughout the world generating over $7 billion in collective revenues. With dedicated regional liaisons who have extensive connections throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific region, members of Allinial Global are committed to providing the most agile, flexible, and client-centric solutions anywhere, anytime.

For press inquiries regarding Allinial Global, please contact:

Stephen Varley, Interim CEO

Phone: 1-800-282-3680 | Email: svarley@allinialglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636172/Allinial_Global_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allinial-global-names-tony-sacre-as-new-ceo-302395185.html