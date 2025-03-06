GlamLabs: The Future of AI Creativity: GlamAI Identifies Key GenAI Trends for 2025

GlamAI, the app that redefines instant image and video generation with proprietary GenAI technology, reveals the key trends shaping consumer and AI artists' preferences for GenAI-based visualization tools.

GlamAI began researching emerging trends in early 2024 and launched its product in June. The app quickly gained popularity, becoming profitable by December 2024, reaching 1 million total downloads and 300,000 monthly active users (MAU). By November 2024, it ranked #11 in the App Store's Photo & Video category in the USA.

"Our success lies in continuously studying GenAI consumption trends and rapidly deploying cutting-edge features. Every day, we run dozens of A/B tests across a variety of features to anticipate and meet our users' evolving needs," said Paul Shaburov, Founder of GlamAI.

Demographic and User Profile Shifts in GenAI Usage

Initially, the GenAI boom was dominated by male, tech-savvy AI creators. However, in 2024, usage patterns shifted toward casual consumers:

Women now comprise 55% of GlamAI users, marking a significant shift from the male-dominated early days of GenAI.

The age range of users has expanded , with older generations experimenting with AI-powered filters and content creation.

Mothers are increasingly using the app to enhance photos and videos of their children.

At the same time, GenAI has become a key tool for professionals, such as AI artists, content creators, andcorporate marketers.

AI artists , including digital illustrators and designers, use GlamAI to transform ideas and sketches into high-quality artwork.

Musicians leverage AI to generate 3-4 minute music videos.

Influencers, particularly content creators reviewing products (cosmetics, handbags, etc.), form a strong segment of paying users.

"We have AI artists with over 200K followers on our team, which helps us deliver the best experience for professional users," Shaburov added.

Marketers are using GlamAI for their ad campaigns, both online and offline, and for social media marketing purposes.

"We see a trend of using solutions built for individual consumers in the enterprise environment. It's essentially a 'Bring Your Own AI' trend - a reincarnation of previous trends such as BYOD and the use of personal SaaS tools in the office, bypassing IT department policies and procedures. This happens because enterprise-class solution providers are too slow to catch up with AI technological development, which is happening literally every day. Small teams like ours are much faster, and this allows business users to surf on social trends with high-quality content," Shaburov explains.

Simplification: The Rise of "One-Tap" Features

A major trend in 2024 was efficiency in content creation. Users no longer want to spend hours editing-instant results are in demand. GlamAI's one-tap feature allows users to generate 10 different edits instantly, covering such filters as styling, beautification, kids' image and video edits, seasonal styles (Halloween, Winter Holidays, etc.)

"There's no longer a need to edit a photo in one app, create a video in another, and repeat the process multiple times for different styles. Now, users can generate 10 high-quality images in one tap, all within a single app," said Shaburov.

Another high-demand feature is multi-resolution output, where users can instantly generate content in multiple formats within the same pack. GlamAI's proprietary technology enables users to generate 10 images in a few minutes, significantly faster than competitors that take several minutes per image.

Personalization and Socialization: AI Meets UGC Trends

With over 600 filters available, users often feel overwhelmed by too many choices. To enhance user experience, GlamAI offers:

Customized recommendations based on app usage and saved images.

A personalized feed that adapts to user preferences.

A social feature where users exchange filter ideas in a UGC (user-generated content) feed.

Currently, 50% of UGC feed users apply at least one filter variation inspired by other users. Data suggests that users learn better from each other's edits rather than from GlamAI templates, driving deeper engagement.

One of the evolving behaviors among GenAI users in recent months is their approach to engaging with trendy songs and dances on TikTok and Instagram. Rather than simply replicating a viral trend, users-especially influencers-want to make their content unique. While a popular song or dance may gain traction, many prefer to modify it in their own style using AI rather than create an identical copy.

GenAI tools like GlamAI enable users to enhance trends with filters, styles, and personalized variations, making content feel fresh rather than overused.

"This behavior will definitely continue to evolve, increasing the demand for filters that allow instant and creative modifications of videos for Reels or Shorts," added Shaburov.

A Unique Take on AI-Enhanced Trends

A surprising trend emerging in 2025 is the anti-GenAI trend. Users still want AI-enhanced images, but not in a way that looks artificial. Instead, they prefer subtle, natural-looking edits, resembling traditional photography retouching rather than obvious AI-generated content.

"This is why hyper-polished, overly smooth AI photoshoots are losing popularity, while GlamAI's styles-designed to look ultra natural-are gaining traction," explained Shaburov.

Popular Features and Filters of 2025

By late 2024, image-to-video functionality became the most in-demand feature. Leading the trend is the kids' "Fashion Show"edit, where a single photo of a child transforms into videos of them walking a fashion runway in different outfits.

Despite shifts in GenAI trends, beauty and body edits remain evergreen favorites. Popular transformations include:

Subtle beauty retouching that doesn't appear AI-generated.

Body shape modifications, such as adding six-packs, curves, or enhanced facial features.

Technological Trends in GenAI

The GenAI landscape is evolving rapidly. Features that seemed groundbreaking just months ago-like Sora's AI-powered video generation-are already being surpassed by newer technologies, such as Google's Veo 2.

"For GenAI developers, keeping up with these advancements requires balancing market exploration with proprietary development. Speed in deploying new technologies is more critical than ever," said Shaburov.

Why GlamAI's Insights Matter for the Industry

GlamAI's ability to track and respond to market trends stems from extensive user research and analytics:

Since January 2024 , the team has conducted 400+ deep-dive user interviews.

Every executive at GlamAI conducts at least one interview per day with potential or existing users.

Analysts track viral trends on TikTok and Instagram , studying influencer adoption.

30 filters are tested for every 1 that is launched , ensuring only the best-performing features reach production.

Weekly free "Style of the Day"filters are introduced to test potential viral trends.

The UGC feed serves as an insight hub, allowing the team to analyze how users modify and apply filters.

About GlamAI

GlamAI is a San Francisco-based startup developing state-of-the-art solutions for advanced image/video transformation, creating immersive mixed-reality experiences. One of the team's flagship products is the GlamAI Virtual Try-On, a digital cloning technology for fashion brands and online retailers that brings the "try-before-you-buy" experience to the online world. With GlamAI's proprietary algorithms, consumers can become virtual models, wearing the outfits they are considering for purchase, making shopping both magical and personalized.

