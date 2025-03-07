Nexus Cognitive Personnel Achieves Catena-X Certification, Driving the Future of Data Collaboration in Automotive

With this certification, Nexus Cognitive strengthens its position as a trusted partner for automotive suppliers and OEMs, delivering AI-driven data integration, governance, and interoperability solutions to accelerate digital transformation and supply chain innovation.

Nexus Cognitive, a leader in enterprise Data & AI solutions, has officially been certified as a Catena-X Qualified Advisor. This milestone solidifies Nexus Cognitive's position as a trusted partner in data-driven collaboration and digital transformation within the automotive supply chain ecosystem.

As the automotive industry undergoes a fundamental shift toward secure, standardized, and sustainable data sharing, Nexus Cognitive is at the forefront, enabling OEMs, suppliers, and logistics providers to seamlessly integrate into the Catena-X network. With expertise in data interoperability, AI-driven insights, and sustainability-driven analytics, the company empowers businesses to optimize supply chain performance, meet regulatory demands, and drive operational efficiency.

Key Benefits of Nexus Cognitive's Catena-X Certification:

Unmatched Competitive Edge - Establishes trusted leadership in security, traceability, and sustainability across the automotive supply chain.

Industry Leadership & Compliance - Demonstrates deep expertise in Catena-X standards, protocols, and interoperability, ensuring businesses align with global digital transformation efforts.

Accelerated Business Growth - Empowers OEMs and suppliers to onboard seamlessly, leveraging Nexus Cognitive's expertise to navigate Catena-X adoption with precision.

AI-Powered Data Architecture - Enables real-time, AI-driven insights across logistics, manufacturing, and sustainability initiatives.

Sustainability & ESG-Driven Innovation - Provides critical CO2 footprint tracking, circular economy insights, and compliance solutions, ensuring businesses meet evolving global regulatory standards.

Anu Jain, CEO of Nexus Cognitive, on the Future of Automotive Data Innovation

"Catena-X is not just an initiative-it's a fundamental shift in how the automotive industry operates. This is the future. And we're leading the charge.Nexus Cognitive's certification cements our role as the go-to partner for companies serious about winning in this new era. If you're not leveraging Catena-X to its full potential, you're already behind. We're here to change that."

Rohit Belgal on Nexus Cognitive's Data & AI Innovation in Automotive

"As the Data & AI Lead at Nexus Cognitive, I've spent my career focused on how cutting-edge data architectures and AI-driven solutions can transform industries at scale. Catena-X is a game changer for automotive, and this certification allows us to drive real impact-helping OEMs and suppliers create more agile, intelligent, and sustainable supply chains," said Rohit Belgal, Managing Director for Data and AI at Nexus Cognitive.

Expanding the Vision: The Next Step for Nexus Cognitive in Catena-X

With this certification, Nexus Cognitive is poised to launch a SaaS solution package that goes beyond advisory services to enable seamless data exchange and collaboration across the automotive value chain. This upcoming offering will deliver scalable, automated, and AI-powered data-sharing solutions to accelerate digital transformation, sustainability initiatives, and supply chain intelligence for the automotive sector.

For companies ready to unlock trusted, data-driven business outcomes at speed and scale-with less risk and lower costs, Nexus Cognitive is the force redefining the game.

For more information, visit www.nexuscognitive.com

