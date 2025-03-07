The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI): CEOs and world leaders to convene at Hampton Court Palace for The Sustainable Markets Initiative's pivotal sustainable transition summit

Summit will set out the economic case for a transition to sustainable future and marks five years since His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative to mobilise private sector action

Terra Carta Roundtables & Exhibition to take place on 10-11 March at Hampton Court Palace, London

Hundreds of CEOs, government leaders and innovators to attend

Summit's roundtable discussions will focus on continuing to mobilize the trillions of dollars needed to deliver systems-level change across sectors and regions

LONDON, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of CEOs and government leaders from every corner of the globe are expected to attend the Terra Carta Roundtables & Exhibition on 10-11 March at Hampton Court Palace, London.

The Summit will set out the economic case for a transition to a sustainable future, showcase the trillions invested by the private sector over the past five years and outline increased ambition for 2030 and beyond.

The event marks five years since His Majesty King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, founded the Sustainable Markets Initiative which aims to put Nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation.

Deriving its name from the historic Magna Carta, the Terra Carta, is SMI's ten-year mandate serving as a practical roadmap for the private sector to contribute to the world's 2030 targets for Nature, people and planet. The Summit also celebrates the SMI's Astra Carta which seeks to ensure that humanity's journey to the stars has sustainability at its core.

Invoking the pioneering spirit of the Great Exhibition of 1851, the Terra Carta Roundtables & Exhibition will provide a platform to showcase material progress while providing a public-private forum across industry, finance and countries to accelerate global efforts by 2030.

In 2020 His Majesty King Charles III, then The Prince of Wales, said, "The 'Terra Carta' offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts Nature, People and Planet at the heart of global value creation - one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of Nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector."

Commenting on the event Jennifer Jordan-Saifi M.V.O., CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: "The transition to a sustainable future is the growth story of our time. Yet to seize it, we must redouble our efforts, be bold with our ambitions, embrace new technologies and drive tangible business opportunity around the world.

This takes courageous leadership from the world's top CEOs, across every industry and sector. It also takes a new brand of private sector diplomacy where the private sector presents concrete solutions to help governments achieve meaningful transition results. Unprecedented economic growth, industry development, trade, investment, jobs, and skills are within our reach. The SMI is the global platform for public and private sector leaders to get deals done."

Notes to editors

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

The Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) is the world's go-to private sector organization for sustainable transition; characterized by our unique brand of 'private sector diplomacy'.

With the vision of our founder, His Majesty King Charles III, and our unique convening power, the SMI facilitates action between world leaders and CEOs to position sustainability at the heart of global value creation.

Together, we seek to mobilize the trillions of dollars required to achieve a sustainable future. Investment at this scale requires global systems-level change with a default sustainable orientation across markets, industries and supply chains. Here, our mandates, the Terra Carta and Astra Carta, provide practical private sector trajectories.

The SMI believes that with bold ambition and courageous leadership, we can seize a new era of global prosperity that will last for generations to come. We call this 'The Growth Story of Our Time'. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org

