DeriW: Prioritizing Security in the Next-Gen On-Chain Perp DEX Experience

HONG KONG, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Security is the cornerstone of blockchain development. CoinW has operated for eight years without any security incidents. As a result, it has developed deep insights into security and blockchain technology.

CoinW is now leveraging its expertise in the on-chain space with the launch of DeriW, a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) prioritizing both security and speed.

DeriW distinguishes itself from other platforms. It was engineered from the ground up with a focus on both security and performance, with the goal of delivering an exceptional user experience.

Let's delve into the technical foundations that make this possible.

CoinW Reshapes On-Chain Trading

On March 4, 2025, DeriW-a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform built on Arbitrum-announced its testnet launch.

Built as an L3 solution on Arbitrum, DeriW inherits its security from Arbitrum's L2, which ultimately derives its robust security from Ethereum.

This architecture allows DeriW to leverage Ethereum's safety while achieving ultra-high throughput of up to 80,000 TPS through customizable L3 capabilities.

As an innovative protocol focused on derivatives trading, DeriW balances user experience and asset security through a multi-layered security framework and optimized trading logic.

Security: DeriW inherits the foundational security of an L2 and an L1 while utilizing Rollup technology for cross-chain state synchronization. It combines proactive measures with passive defenses, including real-time anomaly detection tools and a bug bounty program to eliminate risks at their source.

DeriW inherits the foundational security of an L2 and an L1 while utilizing Rollup technology for cross-chain state synchronization. It combines proactive measures with passive defenses, including real-time anomaly detection tools and a bug bounty program to eliminate risks at their source. Gas-Free Transactions: Thanks to L3's customizability, DeriW achieves zero gas fees while optimizing transaction matching logic to minimize MEV attacks, reduce costs, and enhance fairness.

Thanks to L3's customizability, DeriW achieves zero gas fees while optimizing transaction matching logic to minimize MEV attacks, reduce costs, and enhance fairness. Non-Custodial Design: User funds remain fully self-custodied, eliminating third-party intervention risks. Core contracts are managed via multi-signature wallets with time-lock mechanisms and have undergone audits by authoritative security agencies. All code is open-source for community oversight.

User funds remain fully self-custodied, eliminating third-party intervention risks. Core contracts are managed via multi-signature wallets with time-lock mechanisms and have undergone audits by authoritative security agencies. All code is open-source for community oversight. Cross-Chain Security: For cross-chain operations-a common vulnerability-DeriW adopts Arbitrum's mature solutions using Rollup mechanisms for state synchronization. Optimistic validation ensures abnormal transactions can be corrected during a protection period when submitting fund states from L3 to L2.

Smart contracts, fund management, and cross-chain operations are just some of DeriW's layers of protection. With these measures in place, DeriW delivers the best possible balance of security and performance achievable with today's technology.

This builds a closed-loop trust system that appeals to all types of users.

Ecosystem Incentives: 6000 DER Points Reward Pool Awaits

Since its inception, DeriW has implemented or planned features such as on-chain open-source governance, multi-signature management, and DAO mechanisms. In the future, community voting will optimize core parameters as DeriW moves toward full decentralization.

To incentivize participation in the DeriW testnet, CoinW is offering generous rewards through the "SUPERNOVA" program.

Participants can earn up to 6600 DER tokens by completing various tasks. The program features two modules: tiered tasks based on trading volume and holding duration, and basic airdrops for completing initial trades.

Rewards will be distributed to user addresses upon the mainnet launch:

Basic Airdrop (L1): Users completing their first trade of at least 1,000 USDT will receive 100 DER tokens.

Users completing their first trade of at least 1,000 USDT will receive 100 DER tokens. Tiered Tasks: Rewards are based on cumulative trading volume and holding duration: Level 2: Trade = 100,000 USDT and hold for 1 days to earn 500 DER. Level 3: Trade = 500,000 USDT and hold for 2 days to earn 1,000 DER. Level 4: Trade = 1,000,000 and hold for 4 days to earn 5,000 DER.

Rewards are based on cumulative trading volume and holding duration:

More information please visit:https://www.deriw.com/zh_cn/supernova

Conclusion

CoinW is embracing the inevitable shift towards decentralization in the blockchain space and is committed to driving this change forward.

From its inception, DeriW has been designed with speed, security, and affordability at its core.

DeriW achieves both high security and an exceptional user experience with comprehensive safeguards such as:

Authoritative audits

Multi-signature management

MEV resistance mechanisms, and

Mature cross-chain bridge solutions

After eight years of operation, CoinW's legacy expands with the launch of DeriW. This innovative platform pioneers fast, secure, and cost-effective on-chain contract trading. DeriW is set to become the premier choice for decentralized derivatives.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users in 18 countries. With cutting-edge technology, advanced security, and a focus on empowering blockchain innovation, CoinW supports communities worldwide in realizing the transformative power of digital assets.

Website: https://www.coinw.com/

X Official: https://x.com/CoinWOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/coinwoff

Instagram Official: https://www.instagram.com/coinwofficial

YouTube Official: https://www.youtube.com/@CoinWOfficial

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinwofficial/

About DeriW

DeriW is the first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum's security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework. Operated by CoinW's seasoned fintech team, it redefines trading with 80,000 TPS throughput, ensuring speed, transparency, and trustless execution.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635592/DeriW_Prioritizing_Security_Next_Gen_On_Chain_Perp_DEX_Experience.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618621/CoinW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deriw-prioritizing-security-in-the-next-gen-on-chain-perp-dex-experience-302395261.html