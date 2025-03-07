School of Engineering and Sciences - Tecnologico de Monterrey: Tecnologico De Monterrey Presents Food Security and Nutrition Flagship Project

The School of Engineering and Sciences at Tecnologico de Monterrey has unveiled its Food Security and Nutrition Flagship Project in Mexico, an applied research initiative aimed at transforming the country's food and nutrition landscape.

Food security is defined as the condition in which all individuals have physical, social, and economic access at all times to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food to lead an active and healthy life. Global figures present a concerning reality. In 2022, 783 million people faced hunger worldwide while 821 million were malnourished. Among children under five, 151 million suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition, and 613 million women and girls (ages 15-49) experience iron deficiency. Meanwhile, two billion adults suffer from obesity, reflecting a global nutrition crisis.

Food Security



In Mexico, one in four people experience moderate or severe food insecurity while more than 3% of the population suffers from malnutrition, and 25% of Mexicans cannot afford a healthy diet. Since 1961, per capita food supply has increased by 30%.

To tackle these challenges, Tecnologico de Monterrey has developed the Food Security and Nutrition Flagship Project, an initiative that focuses on mitigating food insecurity and improving child nutrition in communities. This effort encompasses the entire food production chain from sustainable agriculture to food processing, distribution, storage, and consumption. The project aims to produce sustainable and diversified crops, livestock, and functional ingredients through innovations in agronomy, engineering, and computing. Additionally, it seeks to develop strategies that ensure more nutritious foods with a longer shelf life while optimizing natural resource use.

Dr. Daniel Jacobo, Associate Dean of Research and Scientific Graduate Programs at Tecnologico de Monterrey, highlighted the need for public policies that promote the benefits of functional and nutraceutical foods. "We have many developments in functional foods, but we need public policies that highlight their health benefits, for example, through nutritional labeling. The only way to bring our scientific advances to people is by working closely with governments and companies. That way, we can ensure real impact and contribute to transforming this reality."

Tecnologico de Monterrey is working closely and has strategic alliances with major companies, including Bimbo, Ragasa, La Moderna, Corteva, Veinte Soles, PepsiCo, and Heinz, as well as international organizations like the Global Alliance for Food Security and the FAO.

Dr. Cristina Chuck, Leader of the Food Security and Health Research Cluster, emphasized that economic incentives can drive behavioral change in society, influencing purchasing decisions and promoting healthier food choices. "We need to rethink how food is distributed globally - should we consume what is available or what we truly need? If we could ensure that food choices align with local environments and nutritional needs, we would be taking a significant step toward improving food security."

SOURCE: School of Engineering and Sciences - Tecnologico de Monterrey

Flagship Project Description - Food Security and Nutrition Mexico 2025.pdf

Flagship Project Description - Food Security and Nutrition Mexico 2025.docx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire