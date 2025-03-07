INTERNACIONAL DE CERAMICA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.: Interceramic Successfully Completes USD 640 Million Take-Out Financing

Internacional de Ceramica, S.A.P.I de C.V. ("Interceramic") proudly announces the successful completion on February 26, 2025, of a nearly USD 640 million refinancing transaction, a landmark achievement that reinforces the company's financial strength and strategic vision. This transaction not only enables the full repayment of the previous acquisition bridge financing used in the Public Share Acquisition held in June 2024 but also fortifies Interceramic's capital structure, positioning it for sustained growth and market leadership.

The refinancing transactions include i) a USD 320 million 4(a)(2) Private Placement ii)a USD 183 million equivalent Dual-Currency Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolver; and iii) a USD 135 million Subordinated Debt facility. ArtCap Strategies played the role of Global Coordinator, Administrative and Paying Agent in the transaction. Prudential Investment Management Services LLC acted as arranger on the private placement, and subordinated debt facility, and BBVA, Bladex, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Scotiabank acted as Joint Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners on the senior secured term

loan. Caria Capital acted as Advisor to the Company.

The transactions were supported by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; Holland and Knight LLP; Mayer Brown LLP; Rimon, P.C.; Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes SC; Galicia Abogados S.C.; Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, S.C.; Fernández, García Naranjo, Boker y Garibay, S.C., Natera Consultores, S.C. and Alvarez Alcala S.C.; Mesta,S.C. and Mark Mendel as legal General Counsel.

This refinancing initiative underscores Interceramic's resilience, financial discipline, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence. The overwhelming support from global investors is a testament to the company's strong fundamentals and successful growth trajectory.

Víctor Almeida, CEO of Interceramic, remarked: "This take-out financing is a defining moment for Interceramic. It reflects the trust and confidence that investors have in our company and our vision. With this new capital structure, we are more empowered than ever to drive innovation, expand our

market reach, and solidify our leadership in the industry."

About Interceramic: Interceramic is the industry leader in the manufacturing of innovative ceramic and porcelain tile, as well as one of the top distributors of kitchen and bath products in Mexico. Since its inception 45 years ago, the company has strived to design and create groundbreaking products while maintaining unmatched quality and production standards. As one of the leading manufacturers in the Americas, Interceramic have established 10 manufacturing facilities with production capacity over 450 million square feet annually, with a network of 445 stores in Mexico, Guatemala and El Paso, Texas, Interceramic maintains nearly 5,500 full time positions.

Contact Information

SOURCE: INTERNACIONAL DE CERAMICA, S.A.P.I. DE C.V.

Interceramic Refinancing.pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire