(March 7, 2025, Macao) - HUAWEI's latest devices, including the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2", and HUAWEI Band 10, are now officially on sale in Hong Kong and Macao. As part of the strategic partnership, MACAU Pass Group's discount and promotion platform, mCoin, has been chosen as one of the official first-sale platforms in Macao. This collaboration strengthens the partnership between HUAWEI and MACAU Pass Group, offering users a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience. As a widely-used rewards platform with over 10,000 partnered merchants, mCoin is offering exclusive deals for HUAWEI's new products released. These include mCoin redemptions for new devices or cash discounts, a MOP 1,000 subsidy on the limited HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, up to 10,000 mCoins, and exclusive gifts.

Dickson Yang, Director of HUAWEI Device Business Hong Kong, stated, "As Macao's leading technology company, MACAU Pass Group has established MPay not only as a widely used regional payment platform, but also as a super app offering a comprehensive suite of services that serves as a gateway to digital commerce in Macao. This partnership further expands our consumer channels and enhance user experience through its strong payment ecosystem, extensive user base, and diverse digital scenarios. It also sets the stage for future product innovations to be released in Hong Kong and Macao, driving greater growth and breakthroughs in the region." Sun Ho, Director and CEO of MACAU Pass Group Holdings Limited, said, "As a global tech leader, HUAWEI continues to drive innovation in smart devices, and its world's first tri-fold smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate XT | ULTIMATE DESIGN, drawing significant attention. We are honored to be the official first-sale platform for HUAWEI's latest products in Macao. In celebration of MACAU Pass's 20th anniversary, this collaboration not only explores new possibilities in product distribution, digital marketing, and integrated experiences but also provides an opportunity to give back to our users. Through mCoin, we are partnering with HUAWEI to offer exclusive deals and benefits, allowing users to enjoy the latest in cutting-edge technology and consumer rewards." In February, HUAWEI announced a strategic partnership with MACAU Pass Group, expanding collaboration across products, technology, channels, and ecosystem development to drive Macao's digital economy and smart city initiatives. Previously, MPay became one of the first international e-wallets supporting the HUAWEI watch. Moving forward, the two companies will deepen collaboration in areas such as wearable device payments and the HarmonyOS ecosystem, delivering a smarter living experience with enhanced versatility and user convenience. -End- 07/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

