Apple's stock experienced a slight decline on Thursday, dropping 0.3% to $235.04 in NASDAQ trading. Despite this temporary setback, the tech giant's financial performance remains strong with a quarterly earnings report showing profit growth to $2.41 per share, up from $2.19 year-over-year. The current share price stands well above its 52-week low of $164.08 from April 2024, though still nearly 11% below the December peak of $260.09. Revenue increased by 3.95% to $124.30 billion in the latest quarter, with analysts projecting annual earnings of $7.32 per share for 2025 and dividends of $1.03 per share.
Indonesian Investment Fuels Growth Potential
After months of negotiations, Apple has successfully resolved its iPhone 16 sales ban in Indonesia by committing to a $1 billion investment in the country. The agreement, which also includes a $10 million penalty payment, follows Indonesia's requirement that smartphones sold in the country contain at least 40% locally manufactured components. Apple's investment will fund accessory production facilities, research and development initiatives, and training centers for local workers. This strategic move grants Apple access to a market of nearly 280 million people, predominantly young and tech-savvy consumers, potentially establishing Indonesia as the company's third major Asian market after China and India. Indonesian authorities have indicated that iPhone 16 sales approvals will be expedited.
