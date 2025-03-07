F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche announces launch of Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston based at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston

The new center will be a hub for both Roche and Genentech, bringing together expertise in Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism, as well as for data science and AI specialists to drive innovation in drug discovery and development

Roche will be the first to join Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston, taking a suite in the first phase of the project's cutting-edge lab space

Starting with a lease of 30'000 square feet, Roche intends to invest over the coming years into a research and development presence with eventually up to 500 employees

Roche has long standing partnerships with Harvard University and others in the region and the center will expand Roche's and Genentech's presence in the vibrant Boston healthcare ecosystem

Basel, March 7, 2025 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today the launch of the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus in Allston which will further strengthen the long-standing partnership in areas such as disease biology, engineering, and artificial intelligence / machine learning.

The Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston will serve as Roche's Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) hub, establishing a significant end-to-end R&D presence in CVRM. It will also support some of Roche's and Genentech's efforts in AI and data science to accelerate drug discovery and development. The laboratories will be equipped for advanced research, and over time the center could employ up to 500 people. Manu Chakravarthy, SVP and Global Head of CVRM Product Development, will be the center's site head.

With the new center, Roche and Genentech are expanding their presence within the Greater Boston innovation ecosystem, leveraging local talent and anchoring an entrepreneurial hub at Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus. This new investment highlights Roche's dedication to advancing healthcare through academic and scientific collaboration and will serve to strengthen an existing relationship between Harvard and Roche that has been in place for well over a decade. These drug discovery efforts have included work to combat antibiotic resistant bacteria as well as the use of AI in cancer research to identify targeted approaches to treatment and to analyse the effectiveness of new cancer drugs in clinical trials.

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker:

"Our new innovation center builds upon our long-standing collaboration with Harvard and enables us to leverage the exceptional talent in the Boston area. By investing in a new Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism center of excellence, along with data science and AI capabilities at this strategic location, we aim to accelerate Roche's and Genentech's research efforts and leverage the Boston innovation ecosystem. Roche has a significant presence in the US and this new center is one of a number of research and manufacturing investments that Roche is making in the US through Genentech and Diagnostics."

Alan Garber, President of Harvard University:

"In a region grounded in innovation in the sciences and health, when leading biomedical companies and research universities work together, breakthroughs follow. We are delighted that the Roche Genentech Innovation Center will launch the first phase of the Enterprise Research Campus. Building on an already strong and extensive partnership, the new Center will bring new talent and new opportunities to pursue our shared commitment to discovery for the advancement of human health."

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts:

"Massachusetts is a global leader in the life sciences in large part because of innovative public-private partnerships like the one that led to the new Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston at Harvard. I reauthorized our Life Sciences Initiative so that we can continue to support collaborations between leading institutions and companies that spur scientific discovery and create high-quality jobs. Together, we'll continue to grow Massachusetts' economy and help patients across the world."

Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston:

"Roche's decision to bring the new Roche Genentech Innovation Center to Allston is a powerful testament to the strength of Boston and Massachusetts as the global hub for life sciences and a major milestone for the Enterprise Research Campus and for this vibrant neighborhood. Our city welcomes expanding companies both homegrown and from across the world as the best place to source talent anywhere in the United States. We are excited for the great jobs and progress this represents for our city."

Roche has the entire pharma and diagnostics value chain in the United States with four Genentech sites spanning R&D, production and distribution in its pharmaceutical division and seven sites focused on R&D and manufacturing in Diagnostics.

Roche has a significant footprint in the US with more than 25,000 employees, invested USD11 billion in the United States in the last 10 years and we will continue investing in the US going forward.

About the Enterprise Research Campus

Harvard's Enterprise Research Campus, the first phase of which is underway and developed by Tishman Speyer and Breakthrough Properties, has been intentionally designed to foster innovation and collaboration. Located adjacent to Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex and near Harvard Business School, the ERC will be a dynamic mixed-use development integrating research and laboratory space, residential buildings, a hotel, conference center, retail units, and a variety of community-centered outdoor spaces. The first phase of construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

