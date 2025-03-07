Almas Jiwani Foundation: Shaping Tomorrow: Empowering Women Today - Celebrating International Women's Day 2025 and Advancing Equality for All

Empowering Women and Girls for a Sustainable Future

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / On International Women's Day 2025, the Almas Jiwani Foundation joins global efforts to recognize the remarkable contributions of women and girls worldwide while acknowledging the critical work still required to achieve gender equality.

"The empowerment of women and girls is fundamental to achieving a just and peaceful world. As we work toward the Sustainable Development Goals, we must ensure that gender equality is not just an aspiration, but a central tenet of global cooperation. True progress can only be achieved when women and girls are given the rights, opportunities, and platforms to lead, innovate, and contribute to the solutions that will shape our collective future. The United Nations must continue to champion these values, ensuring that the voices of all women are heard, and their potential fully realized in every corner of the globe." - The Honorable Bob Rae, Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations and President of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Empowering women is not only a matter of justice but also a key driver of global progress. As we continue working toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 5, we must ensure that gender equality remains at the heart of all efforts. Every step forward in empowering women and girls is a step forward for our collective future.

"As we celebrate International Women's Day this year, it is incumbent upon us to recognise that this is a journey with no end. The brave struggle of the women who came before us - to demand the same rights as their fellow man - is carried by each and every one of us, and continues to be challenged in certain pockets of the world.?Equality can only come when the voice of every woman and girl is heard, when they are given every opportunity to follow their dream, and they are empowered to be all that they can be. Our work is far from over." - Her Excellency Dr. Shazelina Z. Abidin, High Commissioner of?Malaysia?to Canada.

"Empowering women and girls and allowing them to fully contribute to the socio-economic development is not just a matter of justice, but a catalyst for global progress of our respective societies. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we must make gender equality central to all our efforts, ensuring every woman and girl has the opportunity to has access to education, to lead, innovate, and shape the future." - Her Excellency Souriya Otmani, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Canada and Dean of Diplomats in Canada.

"While we celebrate the progress made, we also recognize that there is much work left to do. The empowerment of women and girls is essential for building more just, equitable, and sustainable societies. We must continue breaking down barriers and building up the potential of every woman and girl, ensuring that none are left behind in our pursuit of a more equal world. "Gender equality is not just a fundamental human right; it is the cornerstone of Africa's progress. When women are afforded the same opportunities, resources, and rights as men, entire societies prosper. This is not merely an ethical obligation-it is essential for the economic, social, and political advancement of our continent. True progress can only be achieved when women and men work side by side as equals, contributing their full potential toward a shared future." - ?His Excellency Prosper Higiro, the High Commissioner of Rwanda to Canada and Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps.

This year's International Women's Day invites not only reflection but also action. The world needs to continue challenging traditional barriers, creating supportive networks, and advocating for policies that address the unique obstacles women face. Across industries and sectors, the voices of women must be heard, in boardrooms, in tech hubs, in healthcare, in education, and everywhere decisions that impact the future are being made.

"Empowering women and girls is not just a matter of justice, but a catalyst for global progress. To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, we must make gender equality central to all our efforts, ensuring every woman and girl has the opportunity to lead, innovate, and shape the future. The path to a stronger, more sustainable world requires equal access to opportunities, education, and leadership for women everywhere. Only through the empowerment of women and girls can we unlock the full potential of our societies and drive lasting, meaningful change," said Almas Jiwani, CEO of the Almas Jiwani Foundation.

On this International Women's Day, the Almas Jiwani Foundation stands united with people worldwide in calling for meaningful actions that promote gender equality, inclusion, and the leadership of women across all sectors. We urge policymakers, diplomats, community leaders, and organizations to prioritize actions that create equal opportunities for women, dismantle barriers, and cultivate environments where women from all backgrounds can thrive and lead.

