The battery stacks up to three units for 28. 8 kWh and is rated for 8000 cycles at a 70% depth-of-discharge. From pv magazine USA Fortress Power unveiled its new residential lithium-iron-phosphate residential energy storage system designed for residential projects. The battery is built with independent modular units offering 9. 6 kWh and can be stacked up to three units bringing 28. 8 kWh. Multiple eForce batteries can be connected for up to 153 kWh of power. Fortress Power said the batteries can be installed in parallel with a cableless system. The unit can be connected to the cloud and to an ...

