Corning, Suniva and Heliene are combining their strengths to produce what will be the first solar module with polysilicon, wafers and cells made in the United States. From pv magazine USA The announced deal between Suniva, Corning and Heliene aims to alleviate the challenge of finding domestically produced solar modules, as the Heliene modules will have domestic content of 66%. Key provisions for the US solar industry in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 are the clean energy manufacturing and production tax credits, along with the domestic content bonus. For projects that meet domestic ...

