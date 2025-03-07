TOKYO, Mar 7, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan's eight telecommunications companies - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, NTT East, NTT West, NTT DOCOMO and NTT Communications (the NTT Group), KDDI Corporation, SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile - conducted on-site training for the joint use of marine vessels from March 4 to 7, 2025, as part of their cooperative framework launched on December 1, 2024, aimed at ensuring the rapid restoration of communication networks in the event of large-scale disasters. The drill was held in Nagasaki City, Nagasaki Prefecture.The training was conducted on the cable-laying vessel KIZUNA, which is owned by the NTT Group. Mobile network operators conducted training for the installation of shipboard base stations from March 4 to 6, while fixed-line operators conducted drills for the transportation of supplies on March 7. The exercise, which assumed the occurrence of a large-scale disaster, confirmed that the processes for installing base stations, as well as transporting and unloading equipment and supplies, was carried out smoothly.Moving forward, the companies will continue to strengthen inter-operator cooperation and work to ensure the rapid recovery of communication networks during disasters.Source: NTT DOCOMOCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.